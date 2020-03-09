BM2 Megan Wheeler drives the Cutter Boat Large in Arctic waters off the coast of Greenland as part of joint Arctic training with the Royal Danish Navy.
USCGC CAMPBELL's Over the Horizon (OTH) and Cutter Boat Large (CB-L) boats deploy for joint boat training in the Davis Strait region of the Arctic.
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2020 00:46
|Story ID:
|377658
|Location:
|GL
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Coast Guard cutter CAMPBELL conducts joint training with Royal Danish Navy along the west coast of Greenland., by SN kate kilroy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT