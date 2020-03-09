Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard cutter CAMPBELL conducts joint training with Royal Danish Navy along the west coast of Greenland.

    BM2 Maegan Wheeler drives the Cutter Boat Large in Arctic waters off the coast of Greenland.

    GREENLAND

    09.03.2020

    Story by Seaman kate kilroy 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    BM2 Megan Wheeler drives the Cutter Boat Large in Arctic waters off the coast of Greenland as part of joint Arctic training with the Royal Danish Navy.

    USCGC CAMPBELL's Over the Horizon (OTH) and Cutter Boat Large (CB-L) boats deploy for joint boat training in the Davis Strait region of the Arctic.

    Date Taken: 09.03.2020
    Date Posted: 09.09.2020 00:46
    Location: GL
