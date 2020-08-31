Bentonville, Ark. native serves aboard USS Halsey

SOUTH CHINA SEA— A Bentonville, Ark. native 2011 Bentonville High School graduate and U.S. Naval Academy alumni is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the guided-missile destroyer, USS Halsey.



Lt. Mari Eves is the ships training officer, serving aboard USS Halsey homeported out of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Halsey is underway in 7th Fleet conducting operations in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15.



In the era of COVID-19, building resilience is a necessary part of every Sailor’s deployment in order to stay physically and mentally ready. Without the normal deployment schedule including port visits for rest and relaxation, Sailors have found effective ways to channel their stress and anxiety.



“When underway, I always try to find a little time each day to take my mind off work which can be difficult since we live where we work,” said Eves. “I practice resiliency by working out, reading, and staying in contact with my family back home. They're all great ways to relax body and mind from every day stresses.”



Engaging in activities that you enjoy and find relaxing, and exercising regularly helps build a Sailor’s resiliency. Taking care of yourself helps to keep your mind and body primed to deal with situations that require prolonged resilience.



“Being underway for prolonged periods of time can be exhausting,” said Eves. “We need to remember that even when we might feel alone at times, we are all onboard together and can rely on each other.”



A U.S. Navy destroyer is a multi-mission ship that can operate independently or as part of a larger group of ships at sea. The ship is equipped with a vertical launching system, tomahawk missiles, torpedoes, guns and Phalanx close-in weapons systems.



Halsey is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.



For more information on Halsey, visit https://www.facebook.com/DESRON15.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.31.2020 Date Posted: 09.08.2020 22:59 Story ID: 377655 Location: AT SEA Hometown: BENTONVILLE, AR, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bentonville, Ark. native serves aboard USS Halsey, by PO3 Andrew Langholf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.