Virginia Beach, Va. native serves aboard USS Halsey

SOUTH CHINA SEA— A Virginia Beach, Va. Native, 2015 First Colonial High School graduate and Virginia Military Institute alumni is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the guided-missile destroyer, USS Halsey.



Ensign Tara James is the ships administrative division officer, serving aboard USS Halsey homeported out of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Halsey is underway in 7th Fleet conducting operations in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15.



In the era of COVID-19, building resilience is a necessary part of every Sailor’s deployment in order to stay physically and mentally ready. Without the normal deployment schedule including port visits for rest and relaxation, Sailors have found effective ways to channel their stress and anxiety.



“Exercising helps me clear my mind especially after a tough, stressful day,” said James. “Listening to music and putting my energy into fitness allows me to release my frustrations and have a more positive attitude.”



Engaging in activities that you enjoy and find relaxing, and exercising regularly helps build a Sailor’s resiliency. Taking care of yourself helps to keep your mind and body primed to deal with situations that require prolonged resilience.



“It is important to find the things that make you happy and help you reset,” said James. “For me little things like yoga, listening to music, reading scripture, or a simple cup of tea allow me to decompress and focus on myself.”



A U.S. Navy destroyer is a multi-mission ship that can operate independently or as part of a larger group of ships at sea. The ship is equipped with a vertical launching system, tomahawk missiles, torpedoes, guns and Phalanx close-in weapons systems.



Halsey is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.



For more information on Halsey, visit https://www.facebook.com/DESRON15.

