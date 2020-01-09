Boothbay, Maine native serves aboard USS Halsey

SOUTH CHINA SEA— A Boothbay, Maine, native and 1996 Fauquir High School graduate is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the guided-missile destroyer, USS Halsey.



Chief Warrant Officer William C. Jones is the ships assistant operations officer, serving aboard USS Halsey homeported out of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Halsey is underway in 7th Fleet conducting operations in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15.



In the era of COVID-19, building resilience is a necessary part of every forward-deployed Sailor’s deployment in order to stay physically and mentally ready. Without the normal deployment schedule including port visits for rest and relaxation, Sailors have found effective ways to channel their stress and anxiety.



“I find having a set schedule and planning things I want accomplish throughout the day helps with resiliency,” said Jones. “Setting personal goals and accomplishing them increases my confidence and self-esteem, no matter how little the goal.”



Engaging in activities that you enjoy and find relaxing, and exercising regularly helps build a Sailor’s resiliency. Taking care of yourself helps to keep your mind and body primed to deal with situations that require prolonged resilience.



“Physical exercise helps with resiliency in the sense of accomplishment and it reminds me that I still possess the drive to complete anything that I may be faced with or set my mind to,” said Jones. “Reading also provides a way of looking at life (obstacles) from a different angle--an alternate viewpoint. It sharpens the mind in an environment that can become very mundane.”



A U.S. Navy destroyer is a multi-mission ship that can operate independently or as part of a larger group of ships at sea. The ship is equipped with a vertical launching system, tomahawk missiles, torpedoes, guns and Phalanx close-in weapons systems.



Halsey is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.



For more information on Halsey, visit https://www.facebook.com/DESRON15.

