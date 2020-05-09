Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Military lands C130 on newly renovated Angaur Airfield in Palau

    U.S. Military lands C130 on newly renovated Angaur Airfield in Palau

    Courtesy Photo | A U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules delivered U.S. Army Pacific Soldiers onto the newly...... read more read more

    KOROR, PALAU

    09.05.2020

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    KOROR, Palau -- A U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules delivered U.S. Army Pacific Soldiers onto the newly renovated Angaur Airfield for training exercises in the Republic of Palau, Sept. 5.
    The successful arrival of the military cargo plane validates the airstrip’s use by military and commercial aircraft, a little more than a week after the project’s completion and ceremony August 27. In the weeks prior, a U.S. civil-military engineer joint task force reconstructed and expanded the runway as part of the Angaur Airfield Joint Improvement Project.
    The U.S. Ambassador to Palau, John Hennessy-Niland remarked that making a rudimentary airstrip capable of hosting cargo aircraft is a significant milestone in support of the people of Palau. “The completion of the Angaur Airfield Joint Improvement Project is a game changer,” said Hennessy-Niland. “Palau now has a secondary airstrip. This had been a long-standing request from the government of Palau and the State of Angaur.”
    Adding a second airfield allows the U.S., along with other allies and partners in the region increased opportunity to support the delivery of humanitarian assistance in times of crisis or address other regional security concerns.
    The USARPAC Soldiers are arriving as part of Defender Pacific 20, a theater-wide exercise that demonstrates strategic readiness by deploying combat credible forces in support of the Compact of Free Association agreement and the U.S. National Defense Strategy.
    “The deployment of forces onto a newly certified airstrip demonstrates our ability to rapidly project joint combat power across the Indo-Pacific Command and reinforce international rules-based order,” said Col. James Bartholomees, USARPAC Deputy
    Chief of Staff for Operations. “This new runway demonstrates America's investment in our important alliances and partnerships and our overall commitment to the people of Palau.”
    U.S. Army Pacific worked closely with the U.S. Embassy, Government of Palau, and the Joint Region Marianas command in Guam to minimize risk of exposure to COVID-19 through 100% testing and quarantine measures. USARPAC would like to thank the Palau Ministry of Health for all their efforts and assistance with COVID-19 testing and clearance. All soldiers tested negative for the virus prior to their arrival to Angaur.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2020
    Date Posted: 09.08.2020 18:25
    Story ID: 377638
    Location: KOROR, PW 
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Military lands C130 on newly renovated Angaur Airfield in Palau, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    8th TSC
    Logistics
    USARPAC
    U.S. Army Pacific
    Sustainers
    Civilians
    Soldiers
    Readiness
    Army
    8th Theater Sustainment Command
    LSV
    8TSC
    Always Ready
    Sustain the Force
    8th Special Troops Battalion
    8th STB
    17th Field Artillery Brigade Alpha 5-3
    DefenderPacific20_Palau
    Hi Mobility Artillery Rocket System

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT