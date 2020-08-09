Tyndall Airmen run miles beyond the rest

Photo By Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves | U.S. Air Force Capt. Robert Friedman with the Air Force Legal Operations Agency, left,...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves | U.S. Air Force Capt. Robert Friedman with the Air Force Legal Operations Agency, left, Tech. Sgt. Joshua Skinner with the 601st Air Operations Center, and Capt. Kyle Imhoff with the Air Force Civil Engineer Center, right, run on the fitness track at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 8, 2020. The Tyndall Focus 5/6 group organized a running event where runners tracked miles during the month of August. The top three runners were recognized and included Skinner with 348 miles, Friedman with 356 miles, and Imhoff with 366 miles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves) see less | View Image Page

The Tyndall Air Force Base Focus 5/6 group hosted a fitness competition during the month of August that called for Airmen to track their running miles.



Word of mouth reached the ears of Tyndall’s Airmen and inspired people to join the event.



“Runners were challenged to run as much as possible during the month of August,” said Staff Sgt. Aaron Bell, 325th Force Support Squadron Airman Leadership School instructor and event coordinator. “Over 2,200 miles (total) were ran by 55 participants.”



Miles were tracked by a smartphone app managed by the 5/6.



“As long as (miles were) recorded through the app dashers could run any trail they desired,” said Bell.



“This challenge was important because it encouraged our Tyndall family to appropriately (exercise) despite the pandemic,” said Bell. “We wanted to give Team Tyndall an opportunity to improve their fitness while having fun with a challenge at the same time."



Of the 55 runners who participated in the event, the 5/6 recognized the top three individuals with the highest mileage. The first place runner ran 366 miles.



“I’m really thankful for the runners who pushed me beyond what I ever thought I was capable of doing,” said Capt. Kyle Imhoff with the Air Force Civil Engineer Center, executive officer. “I ran 100 miles more than I had ever ran before any month before.”



In second place, 356 miles.



“I really enjoyed the extra motivation to stay fit during the hot summer months as well as during the (current pandemic) issues,” said Capt. Robert Friedman with the Air Force Legal Operations Agency, attorney, assigned to the AFCEC on Tyndall. “It’s awesome to see the quality of competition here in the Tyndall community and I was really motivated by the fellow competitors to help push myself to a new level and just have fun.”



And in third place with 348 miles.



“I really appreciated the opportunity to get together with the best runners in Tyndall,” said Tech. Sgt. Joshua Skinner with the 601st Air Operations Center, weather flight. “I’ve always really liked challenging myself and these guys definitely pushed me well past what I thought I was able to do.”



The top runners expressed appreciation and gratitude for Bell and his team of organizers for putting together an experience that was challenging, rewarding and surprising.



“I would like to thank all of the runners who participated in this event,” said Bell. “It was really great to see so many of our team members interact with each other through a positive opportunity such as fitness. I would also like to thank the leadership who helped Team Tyndall with this event.”