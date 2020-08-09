USACE-Buffalo begins Cleveland Harbor W. Breakwater repairs

BUFFALO, NY – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District began construction to repair a damaged portion of the Cleveland Harbor West Breakwater in Cleveland, Ohio.



“The repairs to the Cleveland Harbor West Breakwater are crucial for the coast and shoreline infrastructure for Lake Erie, and the announcement by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is terrific news for Cleveland and northeast Ohio,” said Senator Rob Portman. “It’s vital that we repair the integrity of the infrastructure in order to grow the economy in the greater Cleveland area.”



Kososing Construction out of Cheboygan, Michigan, will complete the $5.9 million repairs that includes using parallel steel sheet pile walls capped with concrete to encase the existing structure.



"I am pleased the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is taking the necessary steps to guarantee safe and reliable passage for maritime transportation," Rep. Marcy Kaptur, Ohio 9th district. "Restoring the breakwater will also help prevent flooding associated with continuing increases in water levels. I applaud the Corps for their work moving this important project forward for the Cleveland community."



This construction effort will help protect a piece of infrastructure vital to commercial navigation and commerce within the greater Cleveland area. The harbor features over 5.5 miles of breakwater structures, 5.8 miles of Federal channel on the Cuyahoga River, and 1 mile of Federal channel on the Old River.



“Buffalo District is proud to be able to contribute to the safety of the Cleveland Harbor through this repair of the west breakwater,” said Lt. Col. Eli Adams, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District commander. “I’m especially proud of teammates like Christine Cardus, Nathan Martin, and Tom Mullenhour who carefully coordinated with contractors and stakeholders to ensure we are able to deliver quality work despite the numerous challenges of the site. These types of repairs contribute to the coastal resiliency of property and shoreline infrastructure behind the breakwater. With Lake Erie water levels at a record high and storms being stronger and more frequent, it is especially timely that this vital piece of infrastructure is repaired.”



The Buffalo District delivers world class engineering solutions to the Great Lakes Region, the Army and the Nation in order to ensure national security, environmental sustainability, water resource management, and emergency assistance during peace and war.



“The Cleveland Harbor plays a critical role in our local and state economy,” said Senator Sherrod Brown. “This investment will ensure ships can continue moving cargo through our port while also protecting the Lake Erie shoreline for businesses and residents alike.”



