Sailor Honors Father, a Navy Chaplain with Burial at Sea

By USS Gerald R Ford Public Affairs



ATLANTIC OCEAN – On Sept. 5, while at sea, Sailors aboard USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) interred 34 veterans during a burial at sea ceremony, a time-honored naval tradition.



During the ceremony, Capt. Hannah A. Kriewaldt, from St. Joseph, Missouri, the Program Manager’s Representative for Ford, committed the ashes of her father, and retired Cmdr. George A. Kessler, Sr., who served on and off active duty as a chaplain in the U.S. Navy for over 22 years.



“My father and mother served as the inspiration for four of the five children in my family to join the Navy,” said Kriewaldt. “Even the youngest served the Navy as an inside machinist at Norfolk Naval Shipyard and Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. They both instilled a sense of service that inspired us all to serve the country in our own way.”



She added, “Before my father passed he and my mother were able to attend the christening ceremony for Ford.”



Kriewaldt reflected on his passing, noting that his burial at sea would have meant a lot to him.



“I know that it would have meant a lot to him to know that his burial at sea would be from one of the most capable warships in the world,” she said. “He would have been proud that I have the opportunity to support this magnificent aircraft carrier.”



Kriewaldt is no stranger in the aircraft carrier maintenance and overhaul community. Prior to her current position supporting Ford, she supported the inactivation of the USS Enterprise (CVN 65), the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) refueling complex and overhaul (RCOH), served as the chief engineer aboard USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), and provided program oversight of the USS George Washington (CVN 73) and USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) RCOHs.



“My father, activated from the reserves, supported [USS Dwight D. Eisenhower] CVN 69 throughout a Mediterranean deployment when I was a child,” said Kriewaldt. “There is no more fitting ship from which to lay him to rest than an aircraft carrier.”



The ceremony began with a command issued over the ship’s announcement system. “Maintain silence about the decks in honor of our departed comrades in arms. All hands, bury the dead.”



The ship’s chaplain then delivered the invocation as a formation of Ford Sailors stood at attention. One by one, urn bearers laid the departed to rest.



“It is such an honor to be able to participate in this privileged ceremony and to bury not only my father, but 33 other veterans as well,” said Kriewaldt. “I have always believed there is a time and a season for everything. Today was a time to pause and recognize the lives of many veterans who sacrificed so much to serve their country.”



A rifle detail rendered a salute with a 21-gun burst, and the ceremony closed with the tolling of three bells and the somber playing of Taps.



“My father, Chaplain Kessler, now rests at peace,” said Kriewaldt. “Over the years he had the opportunity to honor many others in a similar fashion. I am thankful I was able to honor him today. I know that he is proud of his children. Each of us made our own unique mark on the United States Navy for which he and my mother are to thank. My family will be forever grateful for the CVN 78 team and those who honored him and the other veterans today.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.05.2020 Date Posted: 09.08.2020 11:43 Story ID: 377596 Location: US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailor Honors Father, a Navy Chaplain with Burial at Sea, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.