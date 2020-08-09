NAVFAC Marianas Awards $8.6 Million Energy Savings Contract to Guam-Based Small Business

ASAN, Guam - Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Marianas awarded an $8.6 million firm-fixed-price task order under a multiple award construction contract to Modern International, Inc., a Guam-based small business, Sept. 3, for energy savings and renewable energy work at U.S. Naval Base Guam.
"The award of this contract to Modern International, Inc., represents the
Navy's intent to leverage the expertise and talents of our small business
community on Guam," said NAVFAC Marianas Executive Officer Cmdr. Jacob Segalla. "It is always a tremendous achievement when our acquisition professionals and the team of small business firms are able to continue our partnerships."
The work to be performed includes the installation of energy-efficient
lights, heating ventilation, air conditioning, and solar photovoltaic
throughout housing units and a sentry house at Apra Palms in Santa Rita,
Guam with an expected completion date of August 2023.
Fiscal 2020 military construction contract funds are obligated for this
award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Four
proposals were received for this contract.
