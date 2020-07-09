Troops from North Macedonia, U.S. enhance partnership, readiness at exercise Reinforced Dam

Photo By Spc. Miguel Ruiz | A soldier from the Army of North Macedonia participates in a combat casualty care...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Miguel Ruiz | A soldier from the Army of North Macedonia participates in a combat casualty care training scenario Sept. 1, 2020, at Krivolak Training Area, North Macedonia. The CCC training scenario was led by U.S. troops from the NATO-led Kosovo Force mission, who are organic to the Oregon Army National Guard’s 2nd Battalion, 162nd Infantry Regiment. The two nations participated in a series of training scenarios as part of the multinational training exercise Reinforced Dam which took place from Sept. 1 to Sept. 7. The exercise helped to enhance the partnership between the two nations and strengthen North Macedonia’s recent accession into NATO in support of enduring stability and security throughout Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Miguel Ruiz) see less | View Image Page

KRIVOLAK, North Macedonia — Approximately 120 military members from the United States and North Macedonia participated in the U.S.-led exercise Reinforced Dam Sept. 1-7, at Krivolak Training Area in North Macedonia. Reinforced Dam is the first joint training exercise between the U.S. and North Macedonia since North Macedonia became a NATO partner earlier this year.



U.S. participation consisted of elements from 2nd Infantry Brigade 162 Infantry Regiment, 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Oregon Army National Guard, 2nd Battalion, 135th General Support Aviation Regiment, Colorado Army National Guard, 100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment,

Texas Army National Guard, and 720th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company. U.S. participants are currently deployed to Kosovo as a part of the NATO-led Kosovo Force. Supporting elements include 7th Army Training Command, 21st Theatre Sustainment Command, and Area Support Group Balkans from U.S. Army Europe.



Exercise Reinforced Dam was designed to enhance NATO partnerships and increase combat readiness and interoperability in a realistic, multinational training environment. The exercise allowed participants to conduct situational training exercises, weapons cross-training, live-fire exercises and exchange infantry tactics.



Oregon Army National Guard Lt. Col Kyle Akers, commander of the 2nd Battalion, 162nd Infantry Regiment, said exercises like Reinforced Dam demonstrate the strong partnerships between NATO allies and enhance each nation’s operational readiness.



“Reinforced Dam was an opportunity to collectively increase interoperability as well as test our individual readiness and rapid deployment capabilities” said Akers.



Prior to arriving in North Macedonia, U.S. exercise participants underwent testing for COVID-19. COVID-19 precautionary measures were taken to ensure the health and protection of participating armed forces and the local population.



Exercises like Reinforced Dam continue to demonstrate that NATO allies and partners stand stronger together with the commitment to to enhance cooperation and security in the Western Balkans.



For additional information contact KFOR RC-E Public Affairs at wayne.c.clyne.mil@mail.mil.