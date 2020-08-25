Task Force Spartan Senior Enlisted Leader Holds Town Hall

Story by Sgt. Trevor Cullen, Task Force Spartan Shield Public Affairs

JORDAN – During a recent command visit to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Command Sgt. Maj. Corey Cush, the senior enlisted leader for Task Force Spartan, held a town hall to speak to Soldiers and listen and address their concerns.



"I'm very happy to speak to you all today," said Cush. "Anything you guys want to ask, the floor is open."



Cush spoke to a socially distanced auditorium of National Guard Soldiers from different states.



"Don't be shy," said Cush. "If you don't say anything, I'll start picking on people."



Before long, the Soldier's hands began to rise.



"Are we still going to quarantine going home," asked one Soldier.



"The answer to that question is yes," said Cush. "With what they have at both Bliss and Hood, you're looking at 14 days plus 1."



This information serves to help advise Soldiers of what comes in the future when going home.



"How is your family doing at home Sergeant Major," asked another Soldier.



"Everyone is feeling well," said Cush. "Fortunately, both my parents are alive and doing well, thanks for asking."



Cush also gave out advice to Soldiers on the process of demobilizing, emphasizing the need to ensure your documents are accurate, especially the DD-214, which shows everything a Soldier has done while serving in an active status.



"Pay particular attention and don't rush through your DD-214," said Cush. "I'll say it again, don't rush through. Your DD-214 is something that will follow you through your career. Make sure it is correct."



Cush also spoke about the current state of the world, including COVID-19.



"I know you guys listen to the news," said Cush. "Be logical. We are going to be going outside the bubble. I want you to keep that in the back of your mind as you transition into the real world."



Speaking about COVID-19, Cush urged Soldiers to keep in mind just how contagious the disease is and cautioned them to stay cognizant.



Cush closed with one final topic of discussion, civil unrest.



"And the last thing I want to talk about is civil unrest," said Cush. "At the end of the day, we all bleed the same and need to effectively listen to each other. You're doing less than 1 percent of Americans ever do, be proud of what you're doing. I think you're the best of the best when it comes to what America stands because you serve something greater than yourself. Always remember that.



