Photo By Sgt. Andrew Valenza | U.S. Army Soldiers with the 42nd Infantry Division pose after receiving their Shoulder...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Andrew Valenza | U.S. Army Soldiers with the 42nd Infantry Division pose after receiving their Shoulder Sleeve Insignia for Former Wartime Service in Jordan, August 28, 2020. The Soldiers received their "combat patch" after the completion of Operation Desert Yankee, a Task Force Spartan Operation showcasing the task force's ability to command and control troops on the move anywhere in the CENTCOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew Valenza) see less | View Image Page

Father Takes Part in Son's Lifetime Achievement

Story by Sgt. Trevor Cullen, Task Force Spartan Shield Public Affairs

JORDAN – When U.S. Army Soldiers are deployed, their family members often miss out on important life events. Thankfully for one Soldier, this was not the case.



Sgt. Andrew Valenza is assigned to the 42nd Infantry Division, deployed in support of Operation Spartan Shield to the Central Command area of responsibility.



As part of his assigned duties, Valenza was sent forward to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in support of Operation Desert Yankee, an operation highlighting Task Force Spartan Shield's ability to command and control troops on the move anywhere within the CENTCOM area of responsibility.



Due to its Department of Defense designation as a combat zone, U.S. Soldiers assigned to or operating in Jordan are authorized to be awarded the Shoulder Sleeve Insignia for Former Wartime Service, also referred to as a combat patch.



"Today, I am happy and honored to be here at this combat patch ceremony," said Officer in Charge Col. Andrew Caliendo, who presided over the ceremony. "You have all been in this combat zone and preformed actions in a combat zone. I'm very proud of all of you."



This SSI is a permanent award authorized for Soldiers to wear on both their service and dress uniform for the remainder of their Army careers.



"With this patch, you join the history and of the 42nd Infantry Division in combat," said Caliendo.



As is tradition, the SSI is typically awarded and placed on a service member's shoulder by their commander or first line leader. But to Andrew's surprise, he received his from his father, Sgt. 1st Class William Valenza who is also assigned to the 42nd Infantry Division's as a Civil Affairs noncommissioned officer.



"I was there as an observer and was fortunate enough to put the patch on my son Sgt. Andrew Valenza," said William. "It was awesome to patch my son,"



For Andrew, military service and now combat deployments seem to be a family tradition. Andrew's mother, father, and brother have all deployed to the Middle East in support of the Global War on Terror with this most recent deployment seeing mother, father and son deployed together.



William says that although they may follow different career paths, they are deployed together, and that is not all that common.



"I think our careers are drastically different. He [Andrew] deployed at the beginning of his career, and I deployed at the end," said William.



"I think it's easier for me than many parents [with children deployed]," added William. "I know the training and the security; I know how we [Soldiers] are well trained and protected."



Together the members of the Valenza family will complete their tour in the CENTCOM AOR and return to their home in upstate New York later this fall.

-30-