Warner Robins, Ga. Native Saves Life Serving in US Navy

By Ensign Elise Odom, Unit Public Affairs Representative, USS Curtis Wilbur



YOKOSUKA — A Warner Robins native and 2016 North Side High School graduate saved a fellow Sailor’s life while serving in the U.S. Navy assigned to the guided-missile destroyer, USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) on July 8th, 2020.



While visiting the base gym, Hospitalman Latrell Bolden noticed a fellow Sailor having a difficult time breathing and signaling distress after consuming an improperly mixed powdered pre-workout mix. When he approached the Sailor, he realized he had an obstructed airway and instinctively began basic first-aid to dislodge the obstruction, ultimately saving the Sailor’s life.



Bolden is a Navy Hospital Corpsman aboard the forward-deployed Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer operating out of Yokosuka, Japan. Curtis Wilbur is one of six destroyers forward-deployed to Yokosuka.



Approximately 300 Sailors serve aboard the ship. Their jobs are highly specialized and keep each part of the destroyer running smoothly, according to Navy officials. They do everything from maintaining gas turbine engines and operating the highly sophisticated Aegis weapons system to driving the ship and operating small boats.



Hospital Corpsmen (HM) assist in the prevention and treatment of disease, disability, and injury using first aid and preventive medicine procedures; assist in the prevention and treatment of dental conditions; assist with physical examinations; provide patient care and assist in the administration of medicinal and parenteral solutions; perform general laboratory, pharmacy, and other patient support services; assist in the administrative supply and accounting procedures within medical departments ashore, afloat, Marine Corps, and with Joint Services.



“I wanted to be a Corpsman because I thought it would help pursue a career in medicine after the Navy,” said Bolden.



Forward-deployed Sailors are crucial to the success of the global navy mission and earn high praise from their leaders. Bolden has been recognized previously as one of Curtis Wilbur’s Blue Jackets of the Quarter, a prestigious recognition given to Sailors who display exceptional dedication and mission impact to the command.



“I enjoy the challenges and responsibilities being a forward deployed Corpsman provides,” said Bolden. “It’s an amazing opportunity that most Corpsman never get to experience and I will keep what I've learned here as I continue my career in the medical field.”



Sailors serving abroad in Japan are highly motivated and quickly adapt to changing conditions, explained Navy officials. For his heroic actions in saving a Sailors life on July 8th, Bolden was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal



“I was able to act in this situation because of the amount of training and experience being forward-deployed has given me,” said Bolden. “It has made me more confident in my ability to think and act in a real emergency environment.”



A U.S. Navy destroyer is a multi-mission ship that can operate independently or as part of a larger group of ships at sea. The ship is equipped with a vertical launching system, tomahawk missiles, torpedoes, guns and Phalanx close-in weapons systems.



Sailors play a vital role in the overall military mission around the world.



“Pay attention in trainings and ask questions about anything you're unsure about because you never know when you might have to respond to an emergency,” said Bolden.



Curtis Wilbur is operating as part of the Ronald Reagan Strike Group in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interest of its allies and partners in the region.



For more information on Curtis Wilbur and other forward-deployed ships in Japan, visit https://www.facebook.com/DESRON15.

