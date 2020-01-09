Task Force Illini, Ukrainian trainers observe Combined Arms Rehearsal

Yavoriv, Ukraine - Task Force Illini, 33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Illinois National Guard, and the planning staff of Armed Forces Ukraine's 59th Separate Motorifle Brigade conducted a Combined Arms Rehearsal (CAR) at Collective Training Center - Yavoriv, Ukraine, Sept. 1.

The CAR is an opportunity for AFU rotational training units to rehearse how they will conduct their planned combat operations while simultaneously adjusting their mission planning process to be more interoperable with NATO standards. The CAR allows commanders to see how units will interact with each other in the operational space.

“CAR is extremely important in order for units to move and reflect on the combat situation,” said Armed Forces of Ukraine Maj. Roman Znak, Senior Officer of the CTC-Y Simulation Center Deptartment.

The 59th staff spent the previous two weeks conducting the military decision making process and writing it's operational plan. The CAR requires all the staff sections and maneuver units to physically move icons in accordance with their operational plan to gain a better understanding of how their plan will play out on a battlefield.

“Our OCTs were able to learn new approaches to cooperation on the terrain model, and the 59th Brigade soldiers had a chance to develop their skills according to NATO standards and how it is done by our NATO partners,” said Znak

The CAR also allows maneuver units to visualize where their neighboring units and support elements will be during the course of the training exercise. The 59th will make final adjustments to its plan based on the CAR and execute its plan in the field in the coming weeks.

“The benefit for all of us in conducting the CAR is that we need to improve upon these exercises as well. Teaching someone going through this process and mentoring helps us realize the importance of each step and this is a chance for us to get better along with our partners,” said Lt. Col. Simon Wlodarski Senior Brigade Advisor with Task Force Illini.

“The 59th Brigade is learning and applying many new processes and techniques to achieve NATO interoperability, and we are impressed with their progress,” said Col. Clayton Kuetemeyer Task Force Illini Commander.

Task Force Illini is the command element of Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine, which is responsible for training, advising, and mentoring the Ukrainian cadre at Combat Training Center-Yavoriv, Ukraine in order to improve Armed Forces Ukraine’s training capacity and defense capabilities.

