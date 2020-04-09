Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deland, Florida Resident David Collum Earns Honor Graduate at U.S. Coast Guard Bootcamp

    DELAND, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2020

    Story by Seaman Josalyn Brown 

    U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May

    CAPE MAY, N.J. – Seaman David Collum from Deland, Florida, earned the title of Honor Graduate after graduating the U.S. Coast Guard’s 8-week basic training at Training Center Cape May, Sept. 4, 2020.

    Collum was presented a plaque on behalf of the Navy League that is presented to the recruit who has the highest final overall standing. Collum is authorized to wear the Coast Guard Honor Graduate Ribbon on his uniform.

    Capt. Kathy Felger, the commanding officer of Training Center Cape May, presided over the ceremony and advancement of the 84 graduates of Recruit Company Zulu 198. Training at boot camp is difficult, and approximately 20% of recruits do not graduate with their original company.

    Collum’s company earned multiple awards during their eight weeks of training, such as physical fitness, and seamanship. Zulu 198 also earned the Lead Company Commander pennant.

    Training Center Cape May is the fifth largest base in the Coast Guard and the sole accession point for the entire enlisted workforce. It is considered the birthplace of the enlisted corps or the Coast Guard’s Hometown.

    Training Center Cape May’s mission is to transform the recruits of today into the Coast Guardsmen of tomorrow.

    “I never had my sights set on being the Honor Graduate, I just wanted to improve every day and be better than yesterday,” said Collum. "I am humbled to be selected amongst my fellow shipmates, as there were a lot of high achievers in Zulu-198."

    This work, Deland, Florida Resident David Collum Earns Honor Graduate at U.S. Coast Guard Bootcamp, by SN Josalyn Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

