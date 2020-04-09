Photo By Seaman Josalyn Brown | CAPE MAY, N.J. - Seaman David Collum is selected as the honor graduate for recruit...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Josalyn Brown | CAPE MAY, N.J. - Seaman David Collum is selected as the honor graduate for recruit company Zulu 198 as they complete boot camp at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, Sep. 4, 2020. The Coast Guard's goal is providing the right people, with the right competencies and experience, to the right place, at the right time in order to accomplish our missions, while continually developing our workforce through superb leadership. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Josalyn Brown) see less | View Image Page

Deland, Florida Resident David Collum Earns Honor Graduate at U.S. Coast Guard Bootcamp



CAPE MAY, N.J. – Seaman David Collum from Deland, Florida, earned the title of Honor Graduate after graduating the U.S. Coast Guard’s 8-week basic training at Training Center Cape May, Sept. 4, 2020.



Collum was presented a plaque on behalf of the Navy League that is presented to the recruit who has the highest final overall standing. Collum is authorized to wear the Coast Guard Honor Graduate Ribbon on his uniform.



Capt. Kathy Felger, the commanding officer of Training Center Cape May, presided over the ceremony and advancement of the 84 graduates of Recruit Company Zulu 198. Training at boot camp is difficult, and approximately 20% of recruits do not graduate with their original company.



Collum’s company earned multiple awards during their eight weeks of training, such as physical fitness, and seamanship. Zulu 198 also earned the Lead Company Commander pennant.



Training Center Cape May is the fifth largest base in the Coast Guard and the sole accession point for the entire enlisted workforce. It is considered the birthplace of the enlisted corps or the Coast Guard’s Hometown.



Training Center Cape May’s mission is to transform the recruits of today into the Coast Guardsmen of tomorrow.



“I never had my sights set on being the Honor Graduate, I just wanted to improve every day and be better than yesterday,” said Collum. "I am humbled to be selected amongst my fellow shipmates, as there were a lot of high achievers in Zulu-198."