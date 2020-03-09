Families urged to develop plans before disasters strike

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. – From threats that are naked to the eye to those that shake homes, Soldiers and their Families living in the Fort Campbell area could face a variety of major disasters, but having a plan established can empower Soldiers and their Families to plan for the worst, while hoping for the best.



Jay Fangman, Fort Campbell emergency management specialist, said some natural hazards common is this area include tornadoes, severe thunderstorms, winter weather and ice storms, flash floods and earthquakes.



Other hazards also could include public health emergencies, and threats such as active shooters, improvised explosive devices, hazardous materials, aircraft crashes and vehicles used as weapons, he said.



September is National Preparedness Month. With the theme, “Disasters Don’t Wait. Make Your Plan Today,” now is the time to create, revise and review disaster plans with Family members.



“Having a plan gets everyone on the same page before a disaster,” Fangman said.



“When a disaster occurs, traditional means of communications are not always available.”



If your Family is separated, everyone should already know the plan to reunite and move forward.”





How to make a plan



There are easy steps to follow to make a plan that includes the whole Family.



“Identify meeting places for your Family, key contact information, medical information, phone numbers and locations of work, school, daycare, and other places you frequent,” Fangman said.



Families should have meeting locations in their neighborhood, outside the neighborhood and out of town, so they know how to reunite.



They also should have insurance policy information, an inventory of valuable items, Shelter in Place locations for severe weather and contact information readily available.



Everyone should be involved in planning – from parents to children, extended Family and close friends.



“Everyone who has a role in the plan should be involved,” Fangman said. “Children, especially need to understand the plan, where to go and what to do.”



COVID-19 presented new challenges this year and may require Families to incorporate new planning in their disaster plans.



“Any time you have a novel virus you have to adapt your plans to the specific characteristics of the virus,” Fangman said. “Global pandemics are pretty slow-moving events, so there was time to prepare and tailor our response. Families could consider adding a telework plan, alternate childcare if schools close, etc. Consider adding sanitization products and toilet paper to emergency kits.”





Plan to be self-sufficient



“First and foremost, being prepared provides peace of mind,” Fangman said. “Not just in preparing for disasters, but in any facet of life. It is important to be self-sufficient because response assets [fire, police, medical, public works, etc.] are a limited resource in a disaster. Having to dedicate assets to handle the problems of under prepared people pulls valuable assets away from the response effort.”



He said Families should have a plan to be self-sufficient for at least three days, or more for those living in remote areas.



“Everyone should have an emergency plan but I know not everyone does,” Fangman said. “If you don’t have a plan now is a great time to start.”



Editor’s Note: This is the first story in a series that will promote Family and community disaster planning. September is recognized as “National Preparedness Month.”

