Naval Supply Systems Command Speaks at the Navy Gold Coast Even

SAN DIEGO – Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) participated in the San Diego Chapter of the National Defense Industrial Association’s (NDIA) 32nd Annual Department of the Navy Gold Coast Small Business Procurement Event, "Small Business: Providing Innovation for the Navy the Nation Needs", from 31 August - 2 September, 2020.



The event tackled today’s pressing topics delivered by government and industry experts, including a Head of Contracting Activity (HCA) roundtable with NAVSUP Assistant Commander for Contracting Mark Bennington, who stressed the importance of ongoing dialogue with the small business community.



“Small businesses wants to know what we’re looking for,” Bennington said, “and we want to know what they’re capable of.”



Bennington explained the Navy’s need to be clear in defining requirements and proposal expectations. NAVSUP’s small business office also recently launched an online tool via the NAVSUP public web page, that allows vendors to submit their capability statements and list what previous contract actions they have performed, and would like to support in the future. This information is then captured in a database that all NAVSUP contracting personnel can view and utilize for Market Research purposes.



Additionally, NAVSUP Vice Commander Kurt Wendelken took part in an insightful Executive Director Roundtable.



“NAVSUP is very interested in getting the small business community involved.” Wendelken stated in this executive discussion surrounding the contributions of small business to the mission, “We must deepen our operational relationships within the Navy and beyond, to include other services, agencies, industry, allies and partners. Understanding their mutual relationships is perhaps the most critical enabler to our success as professional logisticians.”



Along with these key panels and networking events, Gold Coast provided the opportunity to meet key government and industry contracting personnel through matchmaking sessions with over 200 participating government agencies and industry organizations, including the ten Navy Systems Commands.



Hosted on a virtual platform this year, the interactive event featured live presentations, matchmaking, interactive Q&A, exhibit booths and direct attendee networking with the hours modified to accommodate participants across the country. Gold Coast provided a forum to educate, guide, and assist businesses, large and small, in support of the warfighter mission within Department of the Navy and throughout the DoD.



