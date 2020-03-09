Navy Expeditionary Combat Command Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Amber Lewis | VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Sept. 3, 2020) - Rear Adm. Brian Brakke as Commander, Navy...... read more read more Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Amber Lewis | VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Sept. 3, 2020) - Rear Adm. Brian Brakke as Commander, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command (NECC) delivers remarks at the NECC change of command ceremony. Rear Adm. Joseph DiGuardo relieved Brakke as commander, NECC at a change of command and retirement ceremony Sept. 3. NECC is responsible for organizing, manning, training, equipping, and sustaining the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force (NECF) to execute combat, combat support, and combat service support missions across the full spectrum of naval, joint, and combined operations which enable access from the sea and freedom of action throughout the sea-to-shore and inland operating environments. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jeff Atherton/Released) see less | View Image Page

VIRGINIA BEACH -- Navy Expeditionary Combat Command (NECC) held a change of command and retirement ceremony at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, Sept. 3.



Rear Adm. Joseph DiGuardo Jr., a native of Fallston, Md., relieved Rear Adm. Brian Brakke as commander.



Adm. Christopher Grady, Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command gave the ceremony’s keynote address.



“I am incredibly proud to celebrate the accomplishments of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Command and Rear Admiral Brian Brakke, one of our Navy’s finest warriors who unselfishly stood the watch for over 36 years.” said Grady.



Grady presented Brakke with the Distinguished Service Medal as an end-of-tour award. Brakke attributed the award to the hard work and support of the NECC Sailors and leaders.



“Thank you all of NECC and NECCPAC, your hard work and dedication ensured we carried out our mission. You understood no-one is bigger than the badge they wear.” said Brakke. “It’s not about who is on the team; it’s about the team itself and every day when you take your uniform off; you leave it in a better place than when you put it on.”



The ceremony marked the end of Brakke’s 36-year Navy career. Brakke served the Navy as an Explosive Ordnance Disposal officer and attributed his success to the many people who crossed his path throughout his Navy career.



“It has been my privilege and honor to serve as your commander.” said Brakke. “Thank you all for making this a magnificent end to a most excellent Navy adventure!”



Upon assuming command, DiGuardo recognized Brakke’s hard work and leadership at NECC. Diguardo spoke on the legacy of leadership at NECC and of the tradition of expeditionary warfare dating back to the Revolutionary War. He then focused on the importance of looking ahead.



“We have to look at the great power competition that we are in now,” said DiGuardo. “We have to look at how we compete with our adversaries, how we reassure allies, and how we deter the same adversaries in order to ensure we are ready when called upon.”



Prior to arriving at NECC, DiGuardo served as the director of the Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Fusion Cell at U.S. Special Operations Command.



NECC forces are globally deployed, providing capability across the full range of military operations in the maritime strategy to include forward presence, maritime security, humanitarian assistance and disaster response, sea control and power projection and deterrence. The forces that comprise NECC include: Naval Construction; Coastal Riverine; Expeditionary Logistics Support; Explosive Ordnance Disposal; Maritime Civil Affairs and Security Training; Expeditionary Intelligence; Expeditionary Combat Camera; and Expeditionary Combat Readiness.