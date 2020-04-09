'Do the right thing at all times’ New medical center commander pushes for growth

U.S. Navy Captain Reginald Ewing has a question for his sailors and staff - if he were stranded on the side of the road, would they stop to help?



“I want to establish a culture that if anyone needs help, our staff would stop and render assistance,” said Ewing. “And if our staff isn’t helping others and one another, we are clearly doing something wrong.”



Ewing attributes that philosophy to a former leader of his, proving that much like military tradition, leadership lessons and philosophies are transferred through ranks. In July 2020, Ewing took the helm of Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune as both its Director and the Commander of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Lejeune, a component of the NMCCL that focuses on executing service-required medical readiness functions for installations and commands.



“We truly are the medical center of choice not just for the Marines, but we are the medical center of choice for the Navy,” said Ewing. “I have the greatest job in the Navy right now as a commander.”



A native of Rochester, New York, Ewing always saw a future for himself that blended the military and medicine; his father is a former emergency department physician and his late mother was a nurse. Ewing attended the University of Rochester for both his undergraduate and medical school degrees. He was then accepted into the Navy’s Health Professions Scholarship Programs, focusing on pediatrics and adolescent medicine.



“I’ve always had a very active interest in military service even during my childhood,” Ewing said. “It was fascinating to me the idea of a military school…I toyed with the idea of my parents sending me to a military school because I enjoyed the idea of good order, discipline, uniforms and marching.”



Some of his memorable tours of duty include a stint aboard the USS Germantown in Sasebo, Japan and his time at the Naval Academy where he served as both the senior medical advisor to the Commandant and the team physician for several Navy sports teams. Ewing brings to his new leadership position a wide scope of experience within Navy Medicine.



“I was stationed at NMC Portsmouth and at NMC San Diego. I have experienced what those historically traditional medical centers are,” said Ewing. “NMCCL is uniquely positioned in this geographical area to meet a need which sets us apart from other large organizations.”



Ewing has his sights on some major projects in the future, one being the advancement of the trauma program.



“We are in a 3-5 year plan for infrastructure improvements as well as staffing improvements to meet this goal,” details Ewing. “We just filled our billet for an interventional radiologist, and we are building our interventional radiology suite. Integrating that with our trauma care capabilities is a big piece of us becoming a Level II trauma center.”



Ewing plans to solidify a strong partnership with the Fayetteville VA Medical Center. Ewing explains the opportunity will not only mutually benefit the patient populations locally and in Fayetteville proper, but the partnership will, “increase the currency and competency of our staff; not just for the providers, but for our nurses and corpsmen as well.”



Having served as executive officer of Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point from 2017-2019, Ewing is familiar with the area and its medical landscape.



“I’m humbled and honored to be part of the (Marine Corps Base) Camp Lejeune team, having an understanding of the unique relationship between the Medical Center, our community health care partners and the Sailors and Marines we serve has made for a very smooth transition,” Ewing said. “It is a privilege to work side by side with our outstanding staff, there’s an immediate trust factor already established.”



Ewing believes this foundation of trust makes an organization such as NMCCL run even more smoothly, another leadership philosophy he hopes to impart upon his command.



“Everyone is empowered to do the right thing at all times. You don’t necessarily have to wait for higher headquarters guidance to take to actions to improve the organization,” Ewing said. “We as a command will encourage individuals to build a culture of trust and mutual respect, inclusion and equality, and if you continue to aspire toward those, then you will have a much stronger organization.”



Ewing most recently served as the Fleet Surgeon for the U.S. Second Fleet. His awards and personal decorations include: Legion of Merit Medal, Meritorious Service Medal (three awards), Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (three awards), Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal and other unit and personal ribbons.

