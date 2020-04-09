CONTRACT AWARDED FOR PRODUCTION BUILDING REMOVAL AT THE LUCKEY FUSRAP SITE

Courtesy Photo | The Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District awarded an $11.8 million contract to...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District awarded an $11.8 million contract to North Wind Site Services, LLC, August 31 for the removal of the former Production Building on the Luckey Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program Site. The building is being removed to provide safe access to clean up soil underneath, which is contaminated with beryllium, radium-226, thorium-230, uranium-234, uranium-238, and lead. see less | View Image Page

BUFFALO, NY - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District awarded a cost reimbursable contract to North Wind Site Services, LLC, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, for the removal of the former Production Building, the largest building on the Luckey Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program (FUSRAP) Site.



The building is being removed to provide safe access to clean up soil underneath, which is contaminated with beryllium, radium-226, thorium-230, uranium-234, uranium-238, and lead.



Engineers continues to actively monitor the evolving COVID-19 situation and is in regular communication with site personnel and contractors to emphasize the importance of taking appropriate actions -- such as social distancing, wearing appropriate protective equipment, temperature screening of individuals before entry into the site, and personal hygiene measures -- to safeguard employee health and welfare while working during the pandemic.



The Corps of Engineers is the lead federal agency for FUSRAP, and implements the program following the framework of the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA). FUSRAP was initiated to identify, investigate, and, if necessary, clean up or control sites throughout the U.S. contaminated as a result of Manhattan Engineer District or early Atomic Energy Commission activities.



The Luckey Site is being cleaned up in accordance with a 2006 record of decision for the site soils. The remedy for groundwater, documented in a separate record of decision issued in 2008, is monitored natural attenuation of groundwater. Once the contaminated soil is removed from the site, concentrations of these contaminants in groundwater will decrease naturally in the subsurface. Groundwater wells will be sampled annually for beryllium, lead, and uranium until sampling results show a progressive trend that indicates safe drinking water standards have been met.



An infographic tracking cleanup progress is posted weekly to the web at https://www.lrb.usace.army.mil/Missions/HTRW/FUSRAP/Luckey-Site/.



Those interested in receiving email Luckey Site updates on progress made at the site can email fusrap@usace.army.mil.