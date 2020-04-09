CAMP LEMONNIER SALON, RECREATION FACILITIES REOPEN

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – Camp Lemonnier reopens the beauty salon and other quality of life facilities during phase three of the unified reopening plan Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.



Camp residents will be able to go the base’s beauty salon for all hair and nail services, seven days a week, from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm. The maximum capacity is three customers and face coverings are required upon entry. Waxing and massage services have been delayed until further notice.



Visits are by appointment only due to limited availability and can be made by calling 824-3379.



Other locations around Camp Lemonnier reopening their doors include the main recreation center, 11 Degrees North, the swimming pool and Thirsty Camel, just to name a few. The eateries have extended their hours and now offer delivery as well.



Camp leadership recognizes the quality of life needs for base residents however stress that it cannot surpass the importance of health and safety amid a pandemic.



The base restricted access to many social locations and eateries as of March 22, 2020 in response to COVID-19 management procedures across the area of operations.



Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, provides, operates and sustains superior service in support of combat readiness and security of ships, aircraft, detachments and personnel for regional and combatant command requirements, enabling operations and providing stability in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-African Nations relations.

