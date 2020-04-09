Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CAMP LEMONNIER SALON, RECREATION FACILITIES REOPEN

    Camp Lemonnier Prepares for Facilities Reopening

    Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Natalia Murillo | CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Sept. 2, 2020) Employees of the beauty salon on Camp...... read more read more

    DJIBOUTI

    09.04.2020

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Natalia Murillo 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – Camp Lemonnier reopens the beauty salon and other quality of life facilities during phase three of the unified reopening plan Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.

    Camp residents will be able to go the base’s beauty salon for all hair and nail services, seven days a week, from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm. The maximum capacity is three customers and face coverings are required upon entry. Waxing and massage services have been delayed until further notice.

    Visits are by appointment only due to limited availability and can be made by calling 824-3379.

    Other locations around Camp Lemonnier reopening their doors include the main recreation center, 11 Degrees North, the swimming pool and Thirsty Camel, just to name a few. The eateries have extended their hours and now offer delivery as well.

    Camp leadership recognizes the quality of life needs for base residents however stress that it cannot surpass the importance of health and safety amid a pandemic.

    The base restricted access to many social locations and eateries as of March 22, 2020 in response to COVID-19 management procedures across the area of operations.

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, provides, operates and sustains superior service in support of combat readiness and security of ships, aircraft, detachments and personnel for regional and combatant command requirements, enabling operations and providing stability in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-African Nations relations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2020
    Date Posted: 09.04.2020 04:33
    Story ID: 377480
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CAMP LEMONNIER SALON, RECREATION FACILITIES REOPEN, by PO2 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Djibouti
    Africa
    Service Members
    recreation
    Forward-deployed
    Camp Lemonnier
    HOA
    East Africa
    facilities
    NAVY
    Sailor
    Sailors
    Fitness
    USN
    U.S. Navy
    Army
    Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa
    CJTF-HOA
    National Guard
    CLDJ
    salon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT