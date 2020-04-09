Hohenfels Community and Spouses Club learns more about resources on base

Photo By Sgt. Amanda Fry | Hohenfels MWR Coordinator John Ramsey talks with spouses of senior leadership on...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Amanda Fry | Hohenfels MWR Coordinator John Ramsey talks with spouses of senior leadership on programs offered on base, as well as upcoming changes that are being made to adapt to COVID-19 regulations. The Hohenfels Community and Spouses Club recently met for a two-day briefing event that provided resources and information on the community events available in the area. see less | View Image Page

HOHENFELS, Germany – Following summer transition, and as summer comes to an end Operations Group sponsored an information sharing event for the spouses of JMRC senior leadership. During the two day event on Sept. 1-2 spouses learned about opportunities and challenges of living in Bavaria, Germany and Europe. On each day information focused family activities and resources offered within USAG-Bavaria (Hohenfels). Much of the discussion focused on the challenges faced within the COVID-19 environment and the solutions community coordinators are implementing to continue providing activities while complying with new COVID-19 safety requirements.

The two-day workshop and briefing was part of an ongoing effort by the Hohenfels Community and Spouses Club to ensure that community members are informed about the activities and resources available to military families.

Hohenfels Child and Youth Services (CYS) Coordinator Michael Payne spoke at the event, going over the variety of programs, as well as the new precautions that are being taken to ensure the health and safety of youth participants as well as staff.

While programs are being scheduled, Payne noted that significant changes would be implemented. Team sports and activities will be restructured to a clinic format that would allow fewer participants at a time, and group activities will be separated to further protect against any cross-contamination.

“We are doing everything within our power and capability to keep everyone safe,” he said. “We want to get things up and running, and we want to get back to some normalcy.”

Despite the restrictions and challenges, Payne was optimistic about the upcoming program offerings, and said that CYS would be able to continue to offer a source of community activities for families and youth on base.

In addition to youth activities, the Hohenfels Family Morale, Welfare and Recreation Program (MWR) is offering a variety of activities for both families and single Soldiers on base. MWR Coordinator John Ramsey noted that while many programs are being modified, there are still many positive changes being made to the facilities and activities that will better accommodate single Soldiers and family events.

“In order for us to not lose programs and facilities, we have got to consolidate,” he said, noting that consolidation would extend to facilities that have been limited due to COVID-19 regulations. Changes include moving the Java Cafe into the Bowling Alley, and converting The Zone to a family activity center, while providing a beer garden at a new location to accommodate Soldiers in the barracks.

CYS is currently accepting registration applications, which can be filled out at Building 10 on base. More information on programs and registration deadlines can also be found by following the CYS Facebook page, found at w ww.facebook.com/HohenfelsCYS.

The Hofenfels Family and MWR also has a page on Facebook which provides information on upcoming activities and services offered through the program. It can be accessed at

www.facebook.com/HohenfelsFamilyandMWR.