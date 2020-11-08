NSWC Corona Division Holds Ground Breaking for Area Distribution Node, Commencing Modernization of Technology Infrastructure

Photo By kim longstaff | The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Corona Division held a ground breaking ceremony for...... read more read more Photo By kim longstaff | The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Corona Division held a ground breaking ceremony for the new Area Distribution Node (ADN) on Aug. 11. Pictured left to right: Anthony Winicki, Director of Detachments, Naval Weapon Station Seal Beach, Det. Fallbrook & Norco; Dianne Costlow, Technical Director, Senior Executive Service (SES); Rear Adm. Kevin P. Byrne, Commander of Naval Undersea Warfare Centers and Naval Surface Warfare Centers (COMNUWC/NSWC); Capt. Khary Hembree-Bey, NSWC Corona’s Commanding Officer; Ashish Patel, Facilities Manager; and Chris Hofacket, Information Technology Lead. see less | View Image Page

CORONA, Calif. – It was a long-awaited and notable day at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Corona Division with a ground breaking ceremony for the new Area Distribution Node (ADN) which occurred on Aug. 11.

Once complete, the ADN facility will enable the consolidation of physical information technology (IT) and communication services into a modern, secure, and purpose-built space that will enhance and modernize the Command’s IT environmental infrastructure. NSWC Corona’s current IT and communications systems have been contained in de-centralized infrastructure and building spaces for over 25 years.

The new 4,000 sq. ft. modernized building will incorporate advanced technologies in heating, ventilation and air conditioning using hot-aisle containment “PODS,” power regulated by microprocessor-based power panels, and an advanced battery backup system, generator tie-ins, and a clean agent fire suppression system.

NAVSEA Warfare Center Leadership and project participants donned hard hats, shovels and, of course, face coverings to break ground for the new facility. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a small and socially-distanced ceremony was held with increased risk mitigation measures in place. Participating were NSWC Corona Commanding Officer Capt. Khary Hembree-Bey and Technical Director Dianne Costlow, Senior Executive Service; Rear Adm. Kevin P. Byrne, Commander of Naval Undersea Warfare Centers and Naval Surface Warfare Centers; Anthony Winicki, Site Director for Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach, Detachment Norco; Ashish Patel, NSWC Corona Facilities Manager; and Chris Hofacket, NSWC Corona IT Project Lead.

“For the past three years, we have been trying to modernize Corona’s IT infrastructure, and now this ground breaking is the beginning not only for the new ADN, but it allows for a future rehabilitation of building 509 to accommodate and centralize Corona’s IT Infrastructure Division,” said Hofacket. “The central theme for this IT modernization effort is to build a special purpose, no occupancy building to house the critical IT infrastructure that is the backbone of Corona’s data analytics mission.”

The ADN design is based on industry standards, such as the Telecommunications Industry Association and Building Industry Consulting Service International, to create a building that meets today’s high availability needs as NSWC Corona’s demand for support to the warfighter and the Fleet continues to increase.

“The new design increases the safety for employees and improves the hardware that intakes data with improved infrastructure and controlled access points,” said Mike Jauregui, Infrastructure Division Head. “It also adheres to the Secretary of Interior‘s standards and guidelines for historic structures.”

According to Hofacket, upon completion of the ADN, sometime in summer 2021, a series of IT “migrations” will take place in order to outfit the new building. The full integration, installation and testing of IT and communications systems is expected to take up to two years.

Naval Surface Warfare Center Corona Division, headquartered in Norco, California, is the Navy's premier independent analysis and assessment agent, using measurement, analysis and assessment to enable our warfighters to train, fight and win. The Command analyzes warfare and missile defense systems, provides systems engineering for Live Virtual Constructive training ranges, and advises and administratively manages measurement and calibration standards for the Navy and Marine Corps. Capt. Khary Hembree-Bey commands the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) field activity with a workforce of more than 3,700 scientists, engineers, contractors and support staff.