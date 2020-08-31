Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base Charleston celebrates TSgt Release

    CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2020

    Story by Senior Airman Jill Neufeld 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C.


    Airmen from the 628th Air Base Wing and 437th Airlift Wing came together for the technical sergeant release celebration at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Aug. 31, 2020.

    Air Force officials selected 8,246 staff sergeants for promotion to technical sergeant out of 28,358 eligible for a selection rate of 29.08 percent in the 20E6 promotion cycle.

    Col. Marc Greene, 628th ABW commander, and Col. Jaron Roux, 437th AW commander, gave speeches and congratulated the selectees as they received their certificates.

    “It’s such a significant milestone for an NCO to achieve the rank of technical sergeant,” said Tech. Sgt. Samuel Hays, 437th Airlift Wing Aircrew Flight Equipment NCIOC, vice president of 5/6 committee.

    A total of 107 Airmen were selected for technical sergeant from the 628th Air Base Wing and 437th Airlift Wing.

    “It is a significant testimony to their hard work, dedication and I just think it would be a disservice to not recognize them in some way, shape or form,” said Hays.

    Increments will begin Sept. 1, 2020 which is a 1-month delay from the pre-COVID timeline. Those who should have incremented on August 1, 2020 will be projected for a Sept. 1, 2020 promotion and will be retroactively applied to Aug., 1, 2020 with backdated pay.

