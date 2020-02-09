Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy MWD handlers gain certification

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Azaria Foster | U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Genova, 87th Security Forces Squadron...... read more read more

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2020

    Story by Airman 1st Class Azaria Foster 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs

    The joint service environment comes with many challenges, but the benefits and rewards outweigh them.

    This is made evident by the recent certification of two military working dogs and their U.S. Navy MWD handlers. The two Navy MWD handlers work alongside their 87th Security Forces Squadron counterparts to ensure the fast pace demands of the installation are met.

    “One thing the Air Force brings to this kennel is the up-tempo,” U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Evan Brooks, 87th SFS kennel supervisor. “We are constantly doing missions and that's awesome. Air Force counterparts know what they’re doing.”

    The certification allows the handlers to go on missions, deployments, work on the roads at Joint Base MDL and conduct security needed at the installation

    “We beat our timeline of having six months to get [our dogs] trained,” said Tech. Sgt. Caitlin Bourque, 87th Security Forces Squadron kennel master. “We’ve been training these dogs hard for about three months.

    The certification evaluates the ability for handlers and their MWDs to accurately detect explosives and shows the commander and leadership their capabilities.

    “These dogs are an asset that are unmatched by any technology,” Bourque continued. “Words really can’t describe the support and security they provide this installation.”

    In addition to being able to obtain handler certification, the joint kennel also provides its partners the ability to gain experience and meet the requirements of their service.

