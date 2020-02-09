Navy MWD handlers gain certification

Photo By Airman 1st Class Azaria Foster | U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Genova, 87th Security Forces Squadron...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Azaria Foster | U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Genova, 87th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Evan Brooks, 87th SFS kennel supervisor, pose for a photo at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., August 31, 2020.The 87th SFS kennel certified two military working dogs and their U.S. Navy MWD handlers. The two Navy MWD handlers work alongside their 87th SFS counterparts to ensure the fast pace demands of the installation are met. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Azaria E. Foster) see less | View Image Page

The joint service environment comes with many challenges, but the benefits and rewards outweigh them.



This is made evident by the recent certification of two military working dogs and their U.S. Navy MWD handlers. The two Navy MWD handlers work alongside their 87th Security Forces Squadron counterparts to ensure the fast pace demands of the installation are met.



“One thing the Air Force brings to this kennel is the up-tempo,” U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Evan Brooks, 87th SFS kennel supervisor. “We are constantly doing missions and that's awesome. Air Force counterparts know what they’re doing.”



The certification allows the handlers to go on missions, deployments, work on the roads at Joint Base MDL and conduct security needed at the installation



“We beat our timeline of having six months to get [our dogs] trained,” said Tech. Sgt. Caitlin Bourque, 87th Security Forces Squadron kennel master. “We’ve been training these dogs hard for about three months.



The certification evaluates the ability for handlers and their MWDs to accurately detect explosives and shows the commander and leadership their capabilities.



“These dogs are an asset that are unmatched by any technology,” Bourque continued. “Words really can’t describe the support and security they provide this installation.”



In addition to being able to obtain handler certification, the joint kennel also provides its partners the ability to gain experience and meet the requirements of their service.