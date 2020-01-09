314th AW adopts nationwide course to enhance mental fitness

Photo By Airman 1st Class Mariam Springs | Members of the 314th Maintenance Group participate in a Mental Health First Aid course...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Mariam Springs | Members of the 314th Maintenance Group participate in a Mental Health First Aid course at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Aug. 28, 2020. MHFA is a course that teaches you how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illnesses and substance use disorders. The training gives you the skills needed to provide initial help and support to someone who may be developing a mental health or substance use problem or experiencing a crisis.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mariam K. Springs) see less | View Image Page

The 314th Airlift Wing is hosting a monthly National Council for Behavioral Health Mental Health First Aid course to develop and implement initiatives to bolster the mental fitness and resilience of their members.



According to the National Council for Behavioral Health, MHFA is a course that teaches you how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illnesses and substance use disorders. The training gives you the skills needed to provide initial help and support to someone who may be developing a mental health or substance use problem or experiencing a crisis.



Airman 1st Class Blaise Casado, 314th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron communication and navigation mission systems apprentice, explained that as a “mental health first aider” you’re not trying to diagnose or treat individuals, but simply support, encourage and provide aid.



“The most important thing we can do initially is to assess the situation for risk of suicidal thoughts,” Casado said. “If we believe there is suicidal thought or intent, it is important to stay with the individual until a medical professional can arrive. In that situation I would tell the Airman they are not alone, and explain to them how strong they are for speaking up. It's okay to not be okay sometimes—seeking help is a sign of strength.”



Instructors of this course said they are optimistic that class-by-class they can help de-stigmatize the conversation around mental health and encourage people to speak up.



The COVID-19 pandemic has created levels of isolation, through social distancing or perhaps travel restrictions, which present and added layer of concern for mental health resiliency.



“During this time, those dealing with mental health issues may not have access to their social circles which double as their support group,” said Senior Master Sgt. Adam Bragg, 314th Maintenance Group quality assurance superintendent. “It is very important to continue checking on those who are isolated for great lengths of time, and genuinely take the time to ensure they are taken care of.”



Although course attendance is currently only available to 314th AW personnel, curators hope to open the course to personnel across Team Little Rock in the near future.



“This is a 100% volunteer class – we hope that the curriculum creates a movement and a conversation within Team Little Rock,” said Master Sgt. Sarah Beyers, 314th AMXS production superintendent. “Mental Health First Aid is important during COVID-19 because it teaches self-care, resource awareness and builds a community of Mental Health First Aiders that know what to look for, where to go and how to empathetically listen and suggest professional help.”