Chaplain bid farewell to one of their own

By Mel Slater

U.S. Army Chaplain Center and School



The Army Chaplain Corps, established in 1775, is one of the Army’s oldest branches. It’s also one of the smaller branches. When a member of the Chaplain Corps departs, it is felt by many across the branch.



The Chaplain Corps said farewell to a longstanding member and faithful servant leader and his Family in a ceremony Aug. 31.



Chap. (Maj. Gen.) Thomas Solhjem, Army Chief of Chaplains, hosted the retirement ceremony for Chap. (Brig. Gen.) Robert F. Pleczkowski at U.S. Army Chaplain Center and School at Fort Jackson.



Since COVID-19 remains an issue, the event was held in the USACHCS Auditorium with less than full capacity, social distancing and mask use. The event was also streamed live on social media to allow those who could not be physically present to view the event from their locations.



The 208th Army Band was on hand to provide music for the event and the Cannon Salute Battery provided a ground shaking salute from the grounds of the USACHCS campus. Pleczkowski was presented a shell casing symbolizing the last round fired in his honor. He also received a U.S. flag from his son, Sgt. Matthew Pleczkowski.



For his service, Pleczkowski received the Distinguished Service Medal, letters from the current president and two former presidents and several certificates. An avid Pittsburgh Steeler Football fan, he also received a letter from veteran and former Pittsburgh Steeler Rocky Bleier. His wife, Mary Lynn Pleczkowski, also received the Distinguished Spouse Award, certificates and a necklace from Solhjem and his wife.



“It’s humility in action that’s how I describe Bob, you know, never a loss for words to share, always excited, exuberate and enthusiastic, same with Mary Lynn they make a great team that way,” Solhjem said. “When they are asked to do something, they are all in.”



Guest attendees for the ceremony included Fort Jackson Commanding General, Brig. Gen. Milford H. “Beags” Beagle, Jr., Chap. (Brig. Gen.) William Green, Chaplain Corps Regimental Sergeant Major, Sgt. Maj. Ralph Martinez, Chaplain School Commandant, Chap. (Col.) Bryan Walker and Command Sgt. Maj. John Tanchak, Chaplain School senior enlisted leader, and numerous current and former members, many from the Reserve Component, of the Army Chaplain Corps.



“To Bob and ML (Mary Lynn) thank you for your friendship and everything you brought to our team” Beagle said. “One thing I can truly say about Bob, when I think about him is his attitude, passion and enthusiasm. Those are things you can never doubt and he always brought to the table whenever he came to the table which was every single day… So, for me and all of my team we thank you for you service, your service here at Fort Jackson and the rest of the Army as well.”



Pleczkowski joined the Army in 1991 and has served in many chaplain positions in the Army Reserve. In 2006, he transferred to the Active Guard and Reserve Program and continued to serve in various positions. in 2017, he was selected as the Deputy Chief of Chaplains, Reserve Component at the Office of the Chief of Chaplains. In this position, he also served as the director of the U.S. Army Institute for Religious Leadership here at Fort Jackson. He also deployed to Afghanistan with the 10th Mountain Division.



“We’re grateful for the opportunities we’ve been given, we’re extremely grateful for the friendships we got to make, for the wonderful people we got to spend time with and make magic for God and Country,” Pleczkowski said. “Just blessed because of it, that we’re better people because of it, we’re holier people because of it, and I think we just have a lot more inner strength to go on and be ready for what’s next because of all of you. So, I want thank you all for that.”



Pleczkowski and his wife, Mary Lynn have been married for over 34 years and have two adult children. They have experienced Army life together and have been solid members of their communities and of the Chaplain Corps.