    Firefighters conduct live-fire exercise on mobile aircraft trainer

    Air Guard Firefighters get hands-on training at Rosecrans

    Firefighters assigned to the 139th Fire Emergency Services, Missouri Air National

    ST. JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2020

    Story by 2nd Lt. Adam Miller 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Every year, firefighters from the 139th Airlift Wing are required to train on a live-fire. In the past, they would travel to another Air Force base that has a mock aircraft that is capable of producing fire. This year, the wing’s firefighters were able to complete this training at Rosecrans.

    On Aug. 29 and 30, the 139th firefighters conducted their annual live-fire exercise on a Mobile Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighter Trainer that shares similar characteristics with the C-130 and commercial aircraft.

    The mobile training aircraft was provided by the University of Missouri’s Fire and Rescue Training Institute and allowed the firefighters to conduct their training at Rosecrans.

    This mock aircraft has the ability to provide firefighters with different fire scenarios. This teaches the firefighters how to approach and battle different situations while in full gear.

    “The ability for our members to use our trucks, hoses and teams gives the members invaluable training,” said Chief Master Sgt. Richard O’Dell, 139th Civil Engineer Squadron fire chief.

    This mobile training aircraft is a joint partnership between the Department of Transportation, Federal Aviation Administration, and the University of Missouri.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2020
    Date Posted: 09.03.2020 11:23
    Story ID: 377411
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MO, US 
    This work, Firefighters conduct live-fire exercise on mobile aircraft trainer, by 2nd Lt. Adam Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

