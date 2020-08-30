Firefighters conduct live-fire exercise on mobile aircraft trainer

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson | Firefighters assigned to the 139th Fire Emergency Services, Missouri Air National...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson | Firefighters assigned to the 139th Fire Emergency Services, Missouri Air National Guard, battle a simulated aircraft fire on a mobile training plane, at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, in St. Joseph, Missouri, August 30, 2020. This mobile training tool is facilitated by a joint partnership between the Department of Transportation, Federal Aviation Administration, and the University of Missouri’s Fire and Rescue Training Institute who brought the training plane to St. Joseph. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson) see less | View Image Page

Every year, firefighters from the 139th Airlift Wing are required to train on a live-fire. In the past, they would travel to another Air Force base that has a mock aircraft that is capable of producing fire. This year, the wing’s firefighters were able to complete this training at Rosecrans.



On Aug. 29 and 30, the 139th firefighters conducted their annual live-fire exercise on a Mobile Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighter Trainer that shares similar characteristics with the C-130 and commercial aircraft.



The mobile training aircraft was provided by the University of Missouri’s Fire and Rescue Training Institute and allowed the firefighters to conduct their training at Rosecrans.



This mock aircraft has the ability to provide firefighters with different fire scenarios. This teaches the firefighters how to approach and battle different situations while in full gear.



“The ability for our members to use our trucks, hoses and teams gives the members invaluable training,” said Chief Master Sgt. Richard O’Dell, 139th Civil Engineer Squadron fire chief.



This mobile training aircraft is a joint partnership between the Department of Transportation, Federal Aviation Administration, and the University of Missouri.