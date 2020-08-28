Father's Day Throwback, Día Del Padre Reversion

For Cristhian Varas, as a father, this year’s Father’s Day was tougher than most. He traditionally spends the day with his son, this year he was hundreds of miles away from him undergoing the challenge of recruit training. In spite of that separation and the rigors of training, on Father’s Day, his son was the only thing on his mind.



Months after Father’s Day, Varas finally earned the title “United States Marine.”



“He has been my inspiration since the first day,” said Varas. “Everything I did, eating, training, working, I imagined him next to me. He was my main motivation for all this.”



Varas looked back on how his son motivated him ever since he first made the decision to first enlist. Even when he was training as a poolee, his son was beside him the whole way.



“When I was back home training, he would always say ‘Papi, push push!’” Varas said. “Sometimes you are tired, hungry, sleepy etc., but when you’re a father you have to keep pushing no matter how you feel. You cannot quit on yourself, because that means quitting on those around you. I don’t want my son to have a dad that quits.”



Throughout the cycle, he mentioned everything he was doing was for his son. He wanted to provide his son a better life and be a role model for him by being part of the most elite fighting force in the world. He expressed how it felt earning his eagle, globe and anchor.



“I still remember that day perfectly.” Varas said “When that eagle, globe, and anchor was in my hand, I saw that my son, my family, were all behind me watching it all. I was proud of myself, and most importantly, my family was proud of me. All those months, all the sweat and tears, just for this moment.”



Pvt. Cristhian Varas graduated with Fox Company from Marine Corps Parris Island Aug. 28, 2020. While his journey began as a selfless endeavor for his son’s sake, he is now giving his all for his son and his country.

















Para Christian Varas, como un padre, este año del día del padre fue más difícil que los demás. Tradicionalmente pasaba el día con su hijo, este año él está a cientos de millas de él afrontando el reto del entrenamiento de reclutas. A pesar de la separación y los rigores del entrenamiento, su hijo era lo único que tenía en su mente.



Meses después del día del padre, Varas finalmente ganó el título < >



<<Él ha sido mi inspiración desde el primer día>> dijo Varas. < >



Varas miró hacia atrás como su hijo lo motivó desde tomó la decisión para alistarse. Incluso cuando estaba entrenando como poolee, su hijo estaba a su lado todo el camino.



< >> Varas dijo. < >



Durante todo el ciclo, Varas mencionó que todo lo que estaba haciendo era para su hijo. Quería brindarle a su hijo una vida mejor y ser un modelo a seguir para él, por ser parte de la fuerza combate más elitista del mundo. Él expresó cómo se sintió ganar su águila, globo, y ancla.



< > dijo Varas < >



Pvt. Christian Varas graduó con compañía Fox de Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, Agosto 28, 2020. Mientras su viaje comenzó como un esfuerzo desinteresado por el bien de su hijo, ahora lo está dando todo por él y su país.

