Fort Worth, Texas, Sailor Honored as Camp Lemonnier Member in the Spotlight

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Natalia Murillo | CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Aug. 28, 2020) Master-at-Arm’s 3rd Class Brandon L....... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Natalia Murillo | CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Aug. 28, 2020) Master-at-Arm’s 3rd Class Brandon L. Hillyard from Coffyeland, Kansas, and assigned to Camp Lemonnier’s Security department poses for a photo in between tasks at the base’s Visitor Control Center (VCC), August 28, 2020. Hillyard is honored as the Camp Lemonnier Spotlight Member of the Week for his exemplary work ethic and office management skills as the VCC work center supervisor. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Natalia Murillo) see less | View Image Page

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Brandon L. Hillyard from Fort Worth, Texas, who is in charge of the base’s Visitor Control Center and is recognized as the Camp Lemonnier Member in the Spotlight, Sept. 3, 2020. Located in an austere environment, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti is a U.S. Navy base located in the Horn of Africa and is the only enduring U.S. military base on the continent of Africa.



“Hillyard displays a positive attitude and an exceptional work ethic,” said Master-at-Arm’s 1st Class William K. Lindon, Camp Lemonnier’s Visitor Control Center leading petty officer. “He is motivated, a team player and a recognized expert on visitor control center operations.”



Often sought after for his technical knowledge, Hillyard serves as an instrumental member of his team and work center. Lindon adds that Hillyard has improved the efficiency of the Visitor Control Center by updating the office layout and upgrading the records management and work center operations leading to increased productivity.



The experience Reservists acquire in their civilian life may often show their contributions to the fleet. For Hillyard, his current role at Camp has gained from his exposure in a leadership role back home.



“I run a rock quarry back home,” Hillyard said. “The amount of responsibility I’m given there has helped me seek more in the Navy and at Camp Lemonnier.”



Hillyard’s contribution to the mission doesn’t go unnoticed.



“I am extremely proud of Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Brandon L. Hillyard and congratulate him on his nomination as the Camp Lemonnier Member in the Spotlight,” said Master Chief Bruce Forester, command master chief of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. “It’s not easy being deployed from home to an environment like the one we have here, but Petty Officer Hillyard exemplifies the Navy’s core values of honor, courage and commitment and is an outstanding representative of our command and our nation.”



Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti provides, operates, and sustains superior service in support of combat readiness and security of ships, aircraft, detachments and personnel for regional and combatant command requirements, enabling operations and providing stability in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-African Nations relations.



Hillyard lives in Fort Worth, Texas, but as a 2013 graduate of Field Kindley High School, he credits his success in the Navy to many of the lessons learned growing up in Coffeyville, Kansas.



“I faced some disciplinary issues during high school and decided that joining the military would help me progress into becoming a better person, which it has,” Hillyard said. “Initially, I joined the Marine Corps and became an engineer. I served four years of active duty with the Marine Corps. After my discharge from the Marine Corps, I wanted to continue to serve my country and so I joined the Navy Reserves.”



According to Navy officials, maintaining maritime superiority is a vital part of a Navy that is present today and prepared for tomorrow. The impact affects Americans and their interests around the world, as more than 70 percent of the Earth is covered by water and 90 percent of all trade travels by sea.



"The United States Navy requires the best and brightest to keep our fleet ready and able for any test that comes before us," said Captain Kyle Schuman, commanding officer of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. "Petty Officer Hillyard is the epitome of these standards and represents Sailors who personify the fighting spirit of America and serve with honor and courage to protect liberty around the globe."



Though there are many ways for sailors to earn distinction in their command, community and career, Hillyard is most proud of the opportunities provided to him on this deployment in the Horn of Africa.



“I’m most proud of this deployment for the opportunity to enhance my career by obtaining my in-rate qualifications on patrolman and patrol supervisor.” Hillyard said. “By serving in the VCC work center supervisor position I have I’ve been able to show my leadership potential. My command also doesn’t hold personnel back based on rank. If they’re competent in their positions then they’re given every opportunity to excel.”



While he may be a third class petty officer, many of the job prerequisites he will be complete during this deployment are at the first class petty officer level for example, the Watch Commander qualification.

Lindon had more positive things to say about Hillyard’s performance.

“He is a model of conduct and exemplifies the Navy’s core values of honor, courage and commitment.”



Hillyard is the first in his family to serve in the military and he hopes to begin a family tradition. He shares his experiences with his wife, two small children and a dog back home in Fort Worth, Texas.



“The thing I enjoy most about the Navy and the military in general is the people,” Hillyard said. “What I like most about my job is that I can break out of my shell to do something else that I don’t do on the civilian side.



As a member of the U.S. Navy, Hillyard, and other sailors stationed at Camp Lemonnier and around the world, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.



“I am successful because of my peers and chain of command providing me the mentorship and guidance, but more importantly, believing in me and my capabilities to lead,” Hillyard said.