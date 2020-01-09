37 AS brings fight to Noble Partner 20

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany – Ramstein Airmen joined forces with the U.S. Army, U.K., Poland and Georgia for an exercise in the Black Sea region during Noble Partner 20 at the Vaziani training area, Georgia, Sept. 1, 2020. The exercise provided an opportunity to enhance interoperability, readiness and proficiency for coalition forces.



Noble Partner 20, in its fifth iteration, is spearheaded by Georgian Defense Forces and the U.S. Army which focuses on realistic training environments including convoy operations, helicopter attack and medical evacuation scenarios and a live fire exercise.



“It’s important for us to work together not only with other branches but our regional partners to form and maintain the bonds formed over the years,” said 1st Lt. David Hunt, 37th Airlift Squadron pilot. “Being able to apply all the things we do in training and experiencing real-world scenarios like this is very rewarding.”



That practice is what shows new loadmasters where they fit into the bigger picture of delivering forces where they need to go.



“It’s important for younger loads like me to participate in these exercises because it gives us that ability to interface with other service members and learn what’s important to them on these types of operations,” said Airman 1st Class Joseph Messex, 37th AS loadmaster. “Once I learn the ropes I’ll be the one responsible for coordinating and teaching others during these exercises.”



The 37th AS participated in a joint forcible entry exercise along with the 173rd Airborne Brigade from Vicenza, Italy. JFEs are airborne operations that test the ability for a force to maneuver against an enemy-held target.



American forces participating in the JFE flew nearly two hours from their staging point, conducted low-level flights, and arrived at their drop zone at Vaziani Training Area where nearly 200 paratroopers jumped from four C-130s to practice seizing an airfield.



“This isn’t something we get to practice often,” said Hunt. “There’s certain restrictions on what we can do at home station. Being able to come here and do this training means a lot for us. It’s important for us to test what we can do in various scenarios.”



JFE scenarios provide realistic training, ensuring both crews and paratroopers are exposed to situations they may encounter while supporting or defending partner nations.



“My favorite part is seeing the end product, everyone’s pushing so hard toward one goal,” said Senior Airman Robert Hutton, 37th AS loadmaster. “Once we meet that goal, like getting off a successful jump, it’s a huge weight off our shoulders.”

