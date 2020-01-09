Fort Riley Household Hazardous Waste Program has new home

Courtesy Photo | The Fort Riley Household Hazardous Waste program has a new address.... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Fort Riley Household Hazardous Waste program has a new address. see less | View Image Page

Fort Riley's Household Hazardous Waste Program has moved! We are now in Building 1930 in Camp Funston at the intersection of 4th and KL Streets. We are across the street from where we were before and hope to better serve you from our new location.

What is HHW? Household chemicals such as paint, cleaning products, pesticides, disinfectants, motor oil and other everyday household items can be hazardous. These products can be flammable, combustible, corrosive, reactive or toxic if not properly stored or disposed of. When these products are no longer needed and are considered waste, they become HHW.

The HHW Program, a service of the Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division helps by taking unwanted or unneeded household chemicals. The HHW will be stored correctly and they will either be given to someone who needs them, or disposed of in a safe and environmentally friendly manner.

Fort Riley residents who are getting ready to execute a permanent change of station, and have household chemicals they can’t take with them, may turn them in to HHW. Or, if residents are just getting here and need to fill their cleaning closets, they may shop with HHW for free.

Anyone on Fort Riley can turn in household chemicals; however, only Department of Defense ID Cardholders can take advantage of the free shopping. These products do not need to be in full containers, you can bring us the unused portion of chemicals.



The HHW Program can benefit anyone moving to or from Fort Riley. Movers will not pack or transport any HHW, making the products difficult to take. If clearing quarters, don't go out and buy new products without checking with the HHW Program first. The shelves may have for the needed supplies. New personnel to Fort Riley can pick up items to get them started for free and save money for more important things than cleaning supplies.



To visit HHW, stop by the new location in Building 1930. For service, check-in with the office or ring the bell by the HHW entrance. The facility is open from 7:30 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday except Garrison Resiliency Days Off.

For any questions on HHW, call 785-239-2305 or 785-239-6577.