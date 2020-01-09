Marietta, Ga. Army Reserve Soldier promoted to Brigadier General

Marietta, Georgia resident Jeffrey McCarter has achieved the rank of general officer in the U.S. Army Reserve.



McCarter was promoted to brigadier general by Maj. Gen. Jonathan Woodson, Commander of Army Reserve Medical Command, in a morning ceremony on September 1, on Gillem Enclave, Georgia.



The event was both a socially-distanced in-person ceremony with immediate family members, and released later via a video broadcast for family, friends and Army Reserve members not in attendance.



A native of Oklahoma, McCarter spent three of his high school years attending a Kenyan boarding school while his parents served as missionaries in Northeastern Kenya, before returning to Oklahoma to graduate from Hilldale high school in Muskogee.



He attended Northeastern State University of Oklahoma, earning a Bachelors Degree in criminal justice, and commissioned as a Medical Service Officer through the Reserve Officer Training Corps.



Throughout his career that has spanned two and half decades, McCarter has held command positions at the company, battalion and brigade level. He entered active duty in 1995, first serving with the 47th Combat Support Hospital at Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington. He transitioned to the Army Reserve in 2000.



McCarter has served as the Commander of the 5th Medical Brigade, G-3 of the 3rd Medical Command (Deployment Support), deployed to Afghanistan as the Deputy Commander of a Provincial Reconstruction Team, and to Qatar as the Task Force Medical Commander, Operational Command Post (Forward). Most recently he commanded the First Medical Training Brigade (Training Support), Fort Gordon, Georgia. He is now assuming duties as the Deputy Commanding General of Army Reserve Medical Command and Assistant Surgeon General for Mobilization Readiness and Army Reserve Affairs, Office of the Surgeon General.



During his remarks, McCarter thanked family, friends, fellow Soldiers, and retirees for the support and mentorship provided to him during his career.



“To my wife Laurie, I am so blessed to have you by my side. To my children, thank you for all your sacrifices you made over the years,” said McCarter.



“To the Soldiers, NCOs and Officers, and the civilians I have worked with in the past, you have developed me. I couldn’t have done anything I have done without you and I thank you from the bottom of my heart.”



McCarter contributes his desire to serve in the military to the selfless service he witnessed from his parents, as well has his father’s service as a U.S. Air Force chaplain in Vietnam.



“I want to continue the legacy of service that has been instilled in me and I am excited for the opportunity to continue with AR-MEDCOM and OTSG.”



McCarter resides with his family in Marietta, Georgia, where they are active in their church and he serves as Chairman of the Board of the non-profit, Each One Feed One, International.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2020 Date Posted: 09.02.2020 19:25 Story ID: 377359 Location: FOREST PARK, GA, US Hometown: MARIETTA, GA, US Hometown: MARYVILLE, TN, US Hometown: MUSKOGEE, OK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marietta, Ga. Army Reserve Soldier promoted to Brigadier General, by COL Meritt Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.