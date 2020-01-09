Kansas City Chiefs recognize area service members

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — The National Football League is less than two weeks from their first game in the 2020-2021 season, but the Kansas City Chiefs took some time away from football to recognize area military members.



Every year the Kansas City Chiefs invite more than 100 service members from around the region to participate in a military appreciation day at their training camp. Due to COVID-19, they were unable to hold their annual event, but team officials still found a way to reach out to honor the military.



Staff Sgt. Erik Rostamo, U.S. Army Drill Sergeant of the Year, represented both Fort Leonard Wood and the Army in a virtual conference with Sean Butler, former player and now broadcaster, and other officials from the Chiefs organization.



“I think that the Chiefs reaching out to the military in general says the Kansas City Chiefs support our military,” Rostamo said. “I appreciate this opportunity (to represent the Army).”



As is tradition, the representatives from each branch of service received a Chiefs’ Salute to Service football and were able to talk football with Butler.



“Thank you for all you do and all your sacrifices,” Butler said during the call. “I am always so humbled and blessed for the freedoms we have. All of those freedoms are protected by each service member and service group in their own way.”

