    Fort Leonard Wood housing partners request resident participation in new survey

    A four-question survey is being sent out today by Fort Leonard Wood's Directorate of...

    FORT LEONARD WOOD , MO, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2020

    Story by Brian Hill 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — On-post housing residents have the chance to voice their opinions on how they define quality housing through a brief new survey to be sent out via email today from Fort Leonard Wood’s Directorate of Public Works Housing Division and its housing partner, Balfour Beatty Communities.

    “The four questions are designed to provide feedback on what residents truly want in their on-post housing experience at Fort Leonard Wood – both inside their homes and out,” said Jason Williams, BBC Community Manager. “We want to know what people consider most important when they think of quality housing.”

    The email’s subject line will read “Resident Survey for Garrisons” and will come directly from Housing Division Deputy Chief Mike Estright. On-post residents may also request a survey by emailing him at michael.j.estright.civ@mail.mil or by calling 573.596.3754.

    “The Army is planning construction and renovation of privatized housing on post,” Estright said. “We want resident inputs to ensure we’re continuing on the promise of providing the best housing possible for our Soldiers and their families.”

    Residents will have until Sept. 10 to complete the confidential survey.

