Great Lakes Fishery and Ecosystem Restoration program launches new web page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Great Lakes Fishery Commission are proud to announce the new Great Lakes Fishery and Ecosystem Restoration (GLFER) Program web page: https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/Home/Great-Lakes-Fishery-Ecosystem-Restoration-Program/



The web page contains information about the GLFER Program, how the program and its projects have changed the Great Lakes, and how to submit a new project request. The web page also hosts an interactive storymap of completed and active projects across the Great Lakes basin.



“The Great Lakes Fishery and Ecosystem Restoration Program is the premier habitat restoration initiative in the Great Lakes basin and the Great Lakes Fishery Commission is the primary partner in its implementation,” said Robert Lambe, the Commission’s executive secretary. “Through GLFER, eight states, U.S. tribes, and federal agencies work together to prioritize restoration projects, review them, and provide feedback so the projects are as good as they can be. This new website should make the administration of GLFER smoother and improve communications with those who are interested in this essential work.”



"Through the Great Lakes Fishery and Ecosystem Restoration Program, the Corps of Engineers has delivered projects across the Great Lakes that have restored fish and wildlife habitat, removed dams and other barriers to fish migration, prevented and controlled non-native invasive species, and contributed to the removal of beneficial use impairments in Areas of Concern; ensuring this valuable resource will be better for generations to come," said MG Robert Whittle, USACE Great Lakes and Ohio River Division Commander. "But we do not do anything alone, we continue to work with Great Lakes Fishery Commission and our many partners to combine our resources and deliver stronger and more impactful projects. I would encourage the public and our future partners to visit the web page to learn more about the program and to see past successes. It is important to mention that many of these projects would not have been possible without funding from the US Environmental Protection Agency, through the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative."



GLFER Storymap:

https://celre-gis.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapJournal/index.html?appid=d71acffa5fdb46bf9331623dee1e054e



Congress has found that the Great Lakes comprise a nationally and internationally significant fishery and ecosystem that should be developed and enhanced in a coordinated manner. Section 506 authorized the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to cooperate with other federal, state, and local agencies to plan, implement, and evaluate projects supporting the restoration of the fishery, ecosystem, and beneficial uses of the Great Lakes, with 35 percent matching funds from non-federal project sponsors.



Projects that restore fish and wildlife habitat, remove dams and other barriers to fish migration, prevent and control non-native invasive species, and contribute to the removal of beneficial use impairments in Areas of Concern are eligible for funding through the program.



For more information about Corps of Engineers’ restoration programs, including GLFER, visit: https://www.lrb.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Overview/Continuing-Authorities-Program/

