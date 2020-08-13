2,500th High Value Unit Escort Mission in the Books

GROTON, Conn. -- Coastal Riverine Squadron (CRS) 8 Detachment Groton, CRS 10 Detachment Hampton Roads, CRS 10 Detachment Mayport, CRS 10 Detachment King’s Bay completed the 2,500th high value unit escort mission the week of Aug.13.



Small detachments with a big mission, the CRS Detachments operate 34-foot patrol boats to provide force protection for high value units transiting in and out of ports.



CRS 8 and 10 are two of seven Coastal Riverine Squadrons throughout the continental U.S. that are part of the larger Coastal Riverine Force within the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force (NECF). The squadrons are assigned to Coastal Riverine Group 2. The NECF is a core Navy capability that enables the fleet by providing port and harbor security, high value asset security, and maritime security operations in the coastal and inland waterways.



“Coastal Riverine Sailors are part of a Navy with global presence, to include here in the States,” said Capt. David M. Rowland, Commodore Coastal Riverine Group 2. “Our Sailors are subject matter experts in protecting our national assets, and we are proud to have completed 2,500 East Coast escorts.”



CRS-8’s commanding officer, Capt. Rich Lofgren, talked about how a high operational tempo and recent periods of bad weather served to increase the detachment’s cohesiveness and ability to operate as an effective team.



"I'm incredibly proud of CRS 8’s high value unit Sailors conducting these critical missions in often challenging New England weather conditions all while exhibiting the highest levels of professionalism,” said Lofgren about the detachment’s significant operational achievement. “This team, comprised of both active & reserve Sailors, embodies the spirit of 'One Team One Fight' and they represent some of the very best in our Navy."



For Capt. Kelly Ward, commanding officer of CRS-10, being a high value unit detachment Sailor sets the bar high for representing the Navy.



"The HVU Detachment Sailors that protect them on the water during an escort are a special kind of warrior,” said Ward. “On the one hand they are the Navy's most public facing representatives on our waterways, routinely engaged and communicating with private boaters and local merchant traffic, and on the other hand, they are always ready to spring into action at a moment's notice to place themselves in harm's way in defense of their customer in accordance with the law and use of force."



The NECF is comprised of Sailors skilled in a diverse set of specialized capabilities. These expeditionary Sailors support the U.S. Navy while serving as members of Coastal Riverine Force, Naval Construction Force, Explosive Ordnance Disposal, and Diving and Salvage Units; and as part of expeditionary units that provide unique intelligence and logistics capabilities.



NECC is responsible for organizing, manning, training, equipping, and sustaining the NECF to execute combat, combat support, and combat service support missions across the full spectrum of naval, joint, and combined operations which enable access from the sea and freedom of action throughout the sea-to-shore and inland operating environments.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2020 Date Posted: 09.02.2020 13:36 Story ID: 377325 Location: GROTON, CT, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2,500th High Value Unit Escort Mission in the Books, by LCDR Amber Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.