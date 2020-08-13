EOQ excels during COVID challenges

Courtesy Photo | Laurie Pearson, Communication, Strategy and Operations Chief, takes a moment to pose...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Laurie Pearson, Communication, Strategy and Operations Chief, takes a moment to pose with one of her favorite tools of her trade, a Canon EOS 5D Mark III digital camera, during a golf tournament held at the Marine Memorial Golf Course aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, April 12, 2009. One thing is clear, whether she’s taking photographs, writing articles, or engaging in community relations, Pearson says she is blessed because she truly loves what she does for a living. “I get paid to do this!” she says with a smile. see less | View Image Page

A Jill of many trades is the newest GS-9 and above Employee of the Quarter aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California.



Laurie Pearson, Communication Strategy and Operations chief, was named EOQ for the third quarter aboard MCLB Barstow recently amid a time when most base employees are teleworking compared to pre-COVID restrictions.



“I was not aware that I had been submitted for consideration for Employee of the Quarter,” Pearson said. “It came as a surprise to me and I’m honored.”



Pearson and her supervisor held down the fort at COMMSTRAT when COVID-19 quarantine protocols went in to effect, forcing strategic changes on the base such as telework or shift rotations to encourage social distancing. In addition, within COMMSTRAT, two employees needed to stay home with an ill family members for two weeks each, then one had National Guard obligations.



“Because our graphic artist had recently retired as well, that lowered our personnel roster from six to two,” Pearson explained. “So supervisor and I had to really buckle down and triple our efforts to generate the same output that the other departments aboard base have come to expect. Whereas the Community Relations and Media Relations aspects of what I do had slowed down significantly with events being canceled, other areas of our office picked up pace, such as graphics. Plus, we still had the twice monthly base publication, The Prospector, to fill with relevant information, articles, and such, then print on schedule.”



During critical incidents, the CommStrat office plays a critical role in ensuring that information is gathered and released in concise and efficient manner, making the office essential. Cross training is always encouraged, but during this pandemic , it became crucial.



“I now know how to run almost every piece of equipment and software in CommStrat to produce training manuals, advertising for base events, magnets, giant stickers, brochures, flyers, signs and other projects that fall under our purview,” Pearson said.



“Laurie really stepped up to the task, even though her workload doubled, and in some cases quadrupled, with the demands placed on the office by other entities aboard base,” Rob Jackson, CommStrat officer, said. “She is well deserving of the recognition because of her can-do attitude regardless of the immensity of the task facing her.”



Pearson said the CommStrat office gets a lot of short-fuse projects, ones that have to be fulfilled with within a few days, and CommStrat always rises to and exceeds the challenges.



“Though it is challenging to meet people’s expectations, I also like the fact that each day is a different adventure. One day I’ll be doing photography, the next day producing some printed pamphlet, or binding manuals for Railway Operations,” Pearson said. “Another day I’ll be doing community relations and handling requests for Mounted or Walking Color Guard appearances. I usually engage in various community events, as well, processing requests for keynote speakers, or various other participants in community events.”



Pre-COVID, tours of base facilities were a routine occurrence, with Pearson handling all of the requests as part of her duties. “I process those requests through the various departments aboard base and conduct the tours myself for civic groups, visiting dignitaries or VIPs,” she said.



The most gratifying part of Pearson’s job at CommStrat is getting to know those who and live work on base.



“I enjoy the variety of people we have on base and getting to know them well enough to tell their stories,” she said. “I take a lot of pride, when I write a story about someone or some office aboard base, and I ask the person to review it before we publish it. I like their feedback and we want to make sure it is accurate and still sounds like them.”



“If they get back to me with a response like 'that’s me in a nutshell,’ it makes me happy,” she said. “I like knowing that somebody appreciates the way that I’ve told their story.”



Pearson was born in Walnut Creek, California and raised in Pittsburg, Calif., but has lived all over the United States during her public service-related career.



“I was a police officer in Norfolk, Virginia,” she explained. “I also worked with the United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service. I’ve been the Public Information Officer for the Forest Service during some of the most destructive fire seasons in memory in California. While with them, I was also attached to an Interagency Incident Management Team for a while as a Public Information Officer.”



Volunteerism is a rudder in Pearson’s life, inspiring her to help out and do what she can whenever she can, even though it may come at a personal cost for her.



“That runs in the immediate family. My parents and brothers, even my sister-in-law, all lead by examples of service to others, volunteering in many ways. I like digging deep and pushing my limits, whether it’s for work or play,” Pearson said. “My down time is often spent hiking or camping with my dogs, but I’ve enjoyed all sorts of adventures, like SCUBA diving, abalone diving, ocean kayaking, zip lining, and even sky diving.”



Though all work and no play can make Jack a dull boy, this Jill of all trades is anything but bored with life. She’s even been known to hop into Army helicopters to take pictures of Alcatraz and the Golden Gate Bridge, or document some military training endeavors.



“If I get bored, sometimes I train my dogs (or their cats) to do goofy stuff,” she said. “I trained one cat to turn a light switch on and off as a cue to refill their water fountain, or to bang a bell when they want outside, for instance. It amuses me.”



A woman of varied interests, Pearson enjoys sharing her joy with others. She also has some words of advice during these COVID times.



“Be kind,” she said. “We are in unprecedented times of extreme stress. Make an extra effort to treat others with kindness. Just be nice.