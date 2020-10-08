New Comm deputy director is multi-talented

First Lieutenant Adam B. Medford is the new Deputy Director of Communications aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, as of August 4.



“After my graduation from Officer Candidate School and The Basic School for officers at (Marine Corps Base) Quantico Virginia, I attended the Communications School Officers Course at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms in 2016,” Medford explained.



“After graduating from Twentynine Palms, I was deployed to Okinawa, Japan, for two and a half years,” Medford said. He was billeted at Camp Gonsalves and at Camp Courtney.



“I know that service in Japan was much faster paced operationally-wise than Barstow,” Medford said.



Unlike most who arrive at MCLB Barstow, he was not intimidated by the imposing, seemingly endless stretches of barren, sun-scorched earth. “After spending time at Twentynine Palms, I was used to the Mojave Desert landscape,” Medford stated.



However, he was surprised, as are many Marines, to find that there was a Marine Corps base in Barstow.



“When my colleagues found out where I was going I was told that I needed to buy a pickup truck, which I already had, and a dirt bike,” he said. “That way I could just take off in any direction and I’d be at work.”



“I’m happy to be here. Communications is definitely an interesting beast but it is definitely needed,” Medford said.



The lieutenant sees the biggest challenge he faces right now as the new deputy CommO is to fill the shoes of the previous officer in charge.



“He did a lot great work here and was well liked by his Marines and colleagues,” Medford said.



Since the recent standup of the 1st Network Battalion dedicated to providing all things computer related to the Marine Corps, the mission of S-6 aboard the base has focused in on keeping phone service operational and radio communications in tip-top shape. “We are also the go-to office for any electronic problems,” he noted.



The 27 year-old native of Bethpage, New York, entered the Marine Corps out of college to fulfill a lifetime goal of joining the military.



“When I told my father that I was joining the Marines, he asked how strong my desire was to be Marine. I told him it was nine out of ten,” Medford said. “He said that’s good, because if it had been anything less than an eight, he would have tried to persuade me not to join.”



Medford’s personal leadership style is pretty straight forward.



“I like to lead by example,” he said. “I strive to hold myself to a high standard so that my Marines can learn by example and follow me”



Something he takes great pride in ... his very large Belgian Malinois dog.



“His name is Pacer,” Medford said. “Pacer’s an owner surrender and I picked him up from a no kill shelter that rescued him from a kill shelter. He’s a very, very, expensive dog that I got very, very cheap.”



Besides spending time with his girlfriend and dog, and powerlifting in the gym, Medford said he’s a singer-songwriter in what he describes as the alternative music style and fairly good with the guitar.



“I recorded one song professionally for myself while I was in college, and I hope to improve and develop those skills into something more substantial,” he said.



Medford concludes with his personal philosophy about how he and his Marines should conduct themselves.



“When I first got here, I sat the Marines down and told them if you do the right thing for the right reasons, I’ve got your back; if you do the wrong thing for the right reasons, I’ve got your back; and if you do the right thing for the wrong reason, I’ve got your back. But, if you do the wrong thing for the wrong reason, you can crash and burn and I’ll clear the way for you,” he said.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.10.2020 Date Posted: 09.02.2020 12:23 Story ID: 377319 Location: MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Comm deputy director is multi-talented, by Keith Hayes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.