New OpsO: Marine and fitness guru

Courtesy Photo | Major LaBarron McBride, operations officer and certified personal trainer and nutrition coach does squats with a weighted sandbag as part of his fitness routine, even during their Permanent Change of Duty travels from Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, through Indiana, July 11.

Coming from his role as Executive Officer with 2nd Supply Battalion, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Maj. Labarron L. McBride is looking forward to his new role as Operations Officer aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California.



“MCLB Barstow seems to offer a plethora of opportunities for all ranks,” McBride said. “From the illustrious Mounted Color Guard to completing off duty education, the possibilities are endless!”



The major joined the Marine Corps in 2003, serving now for 17 1/2 years, with various units. “They were all notable duty stations, and played a huge role in my overall growth and development,” he said. “The few that may warrant attention are Basic School (2008-2011), 3rd Marine Raider Battalion (2012-2015) and 2nd Supply Battalion (2018-2020).”

Something he’s looking forward to, as COVID-19 eventually wanes, is seeing MCLB Barstow continue to expand opportunities. He reported for duty aboard MCLB Barstow July 21 and already has an appreciation for the base’s potential.



“I expect to see growth and an increased desire for units to train aboard MCLB Barstow, within the next two years,” McBride said. “As COVID-19 restrictions begin to lift, MCLB Barstow will become a highly sought venue for training and we will gladly support incoming units.”



When he’s not hard at work for “The Green Machine” he still maintains a busy and active pace.



“In my free time, I enjoy taking the time to be a father and husband,” he said.



In his free time away from work he enjoys going on walks and hikes with his wife and two daughters. The family also enjoys watching high youngest child compete in volleyball games when conditions allow.



“Additionally, I enjoy sharing as much knowledge as I can as a firearms instructor,” McBride said.



He is also a certified personal trainer and nutrition coach, certified through International Sports Sciences Association.



“There is no greater joy than helping someone achieve their personal or professional goals,” the major said