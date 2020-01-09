Federal police officer recognized for lifesaving actions onboard Washington Navy Yard

WASHINGTON, DC – Rear Adm. Carl Lahti, commandant, Naval District Washington, recognized the swift and lifesaving actions of a federal police officer during a ceremony held onboard Washington Navy Yard, Sept. 1, 2020.



Lt. Michael Sutton, a Naval Support Activity Washington civilian police officer, rescued a drowning woman near Washington Navy Yard on Aug. 26, 2020.



“It was instantaneous,” Sutton said of his reaction, “I couldn’t just sit there and watch a human being die like that.”



Sutton and his teammate, Sgt. Robert Ewing, arrived on the scene that afternoon to support a fellow officer, Sgt. Juan Sanchez, who was engaging with a distressed individual on the Anacostia Riverwalk Trail. The public route, popular with walkers and joggers in southeast Washington D.C., wraps along the north shore of the river, parallel to half a mile of the installation’s fence line.



The situation became a crisis moments later, when the woman took a running jump into the water.



“It felt like it was in slow-motion as it was happening,” Ewing said. “We all had the same reaction.”



The three officers shed their heavy protective vests. Ewing and Sanchez took control of Sutton’s weapon, belt and radio while the supervising officer kicked off his boots and dove into the river.



“I was told that if you go into the Anacostia River, you don’t come out,” Sutton said, “but at that time, I wasn’t really thinking about that. I was just thinking about getting her and bringing her back to the pier.”



The woman had already floated ten yards downstream, visibly struggling in the strong undercurrent while her head repeatedly plunged beneath the surface. Sutton, a boatswain’s mate 1st class in the U.S. Navy reserve, relied upon the water rescue techniques he learned while training with Navy Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron 12.



Sutton located the woman. He held her securely in a side-stroke position, keeping her head above water while fighting against the current and her distressed movements as he worked his way back to the river bank.



Back on shore, Ewing and Sanchez linked arms so that one could reach down into the low tide, while the other anchored the team onto the pier. They pulled the woman onto the walkway first, and then pulled Sutton to safety.



An acute awareness of the danger they willingly undertook sank in later, while emergency medical services rendered aid. All three officers recognized that multiple lives could have been lost in the river that day.



“That could’ve been really bad for us, too,” Ewing said. “But, at the same time, that’s kind of why we do this job, because we’re not afraid to take those risks to help somebody.”



The combined military and civilian police force onboard Naval Support Activity Washington’s six fence lines is entrusted with maintaining a safe working environment for 109 tenant commands, in addition to visitors to the historic Washington Navy Yard and U.S. Naval Observatory.



In response to Sutton’s outstanding individual action, Lahti presented him with the Navy Civilian Service Commendation Medal, the service’s fourth-highest civilian award.



Capt. Grahame Dicks, Naval Support Activity Washington commanding officer, commended Sutton for his courage and selflessness. He called attention to the teamwork that resulted in a successful rescue effort with no loss of life.



Sutton credits the Navy for teaching him the skills he needed to survive in the water, and the federal police agency for instilling in him the courage to act.



In a time when close contact with strangers can be incredibly dangerous, the three police officers did not hesitate to render aid to a woman in crisis. They provided what was needed, both physically and emotionally – to dive in, reach out, and pull her back to shore.



“Like I told her that day, I’m a father,” Sanchez said, reflecting on the similar age between the woman and his own adult children. “Hopefully she’s gotten the help that she needs.”



“I don’t know (the woman’s) current situation, but I do wish her the best,” Sutton said. “And we are always there for her. We will always help. We will always be there. We will always respond.”



If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Free and confidential support is available 24/7.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2020 Date Posted: 09.02.2020 11:39 Story ID: 377312 Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Federal police officer recognized for lifesaving actions onboard Washington Navy Yard, by Elizabeth Kearns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.