U.S. Fourth Fleet Hosts Staff Talks with Colombian Naval Delegation

MAYPORT, Fla - Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet, Rear Adm. Don Gabrielson, hosted delegates from the Colombian Navy for the annual Maritime Staff Talks (MST) Sept. 1.

MST's support the U.S. global strategy by building and strengthening working relationships between the U.S. and partner nations and improving interoperability through face-to-face meetings. This year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic the talks occurred virtually via the All Partner Access Network (APAN).

“Staff talks are an opportunity for our navies to review progress and plan new efforts that strengthen our partnership,” said Gabrielson.

Gabrielson led the U.S. delegation along with Brigadier General Phillip Frietze, Commander U.S. Marine Corps Forces South, and Rear Admiral Scott Clendenin, Assistant Commandant for Response Policy. Vice Admiral Jose Joaquin Amezquita, Colombian Chief of Plans, led the Colombian delegation.

Topics of discussion included Colombia’s increased participation in exercises that focus on interdiction, coastal and riverine operations as well as an expansion of the Acquisition and Cross Servicing Agreement (ASCA) which allows for the exchange of goods and services between the two navies.

Delegates also agreed to continue the subject matter expert exchanges, which includes the exchange of military personnel—a program that has been occurring since 1985. Further, the delegates agreed to help develop an enhanced surface warfare curriculum for Colombia’s war college.

“It’s been a privilege to be here this morning. The most important topic was understanding what we need to do for each other in the future. What kind of missions, tasks and duties we have to help one another complete,” said Amezquita. “We want to continue working with you to pursue common interest and goals. Working together is the purpose of this navy.”

“Whether we are in person or virtual, we can learn from each other,” said Gabrielson. “We have developed some great opportunities and I look forward to continuing our work with our very capable and committed partners in Colombia.”

U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet supports U.S. Southern Command's joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships in order to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American region.

