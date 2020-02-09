Preparedness Month emphasizes emergency planning

WIESBADEN, Germany -- Across the United States, communities prepare for a vast variety of weather events from tornadoes to hurricanes and earthquakes to wildfires. Living in Germany, the weather may be a bit milder, but being prepared is a concept that applies no matter where one lives.



“It’s important everywhere; no matter where you are,” said Chuck Banfi, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Protection Program manager.



September’s National Preparedness Month is recognized each year to bring attention to the importance of family and community disaster planning. This year’s theme is, “Disasters Don’t Wait. Make Your Plan Today.”



Besides weather events, National Preparedness Month also highlights preparation for man-made events, pandemics such as the current coronavirus situation, and ensuring all family members know what to do in an emergency.



“The biggest thing is to be prepared,” Banfi said. “In order to be prepared you have to have a plan.”



The Department of Homeland Security’s ready.gov website offers information to educate people on what to consider in all types of disasters. It includes considerations for different populations such as information for seniors and pet owners. The Ready Kids section has information tailored to get children involved in the planning and conversation.



At the onset of an emergency, first responders are looking to save lives. Individuals and families should be prepared to fend for themselves for at least three days, Banfi said, and possibly more depending on the scope of the emergency.



National Preparedness Month highlights a new topic for each week in September at ready.gov:



Sept. 1-5: Make a Plan

Talk to friends and family about how you will communicate before, during and after a disaster. Individuals should make sure to update their plan based on the Centers for Disease Control recommendations due to the coronavirus.



Sept. 6-12: Build a Kit

Gather supplies that will last for several days after a disaster for everyone living in the home. Don’t forget to consider the unique needs each person or pet may have in case a quick evacuation is necessary. Update kits and supplies based on recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control.



Sept. 13-19: Prepare for Disasters

Limit the impacts that disasters have on all members of the family. Know the risk of disasters in the area and check insurance coverage. Homeowners should learn how to make their home stronger in the face of storms and other common hazards and act fast if a local warning or alert is issued.



Sept. 20-26: Teach Youth about Preparedness

Parents should talk to their kids about preparing for emergencies and what to do in case family members are separated. Parents can reassure children by providing information about how they can get involved.



Keep an eye on the Garrison Facebook page throughout the month for more tips on readiness and visit ready.gov today to begin

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.02.2020 Date Posted: 09.02.2020 Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE