31 FW, 52nd FW conduct CDDAR training

Airmen assigned to the 52nd Maintenance Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, joined the 31st MXS for a Crashed Damaged Disabled Aircraft Recovery lift training event August 28 and 29, 2020 at Aviano Air Base, Italy.

CDDAR lift training is an annual training which allows Aviano’s Airmen to practice alternate aircraft lifting and towing procedures, said Tech. Sgt. Brian Johnston, 31st Maintenance Group quality insurance inspector.

The training involved Airmen with the 31st Civil Engineer Squadron arriving at the scene of a simulated disabled F-16 Fighting Falcon with a collapsed left landing gear. The 31st CES Airmen then worked to ensure the scene was clear of any hazards that a real aircraft might create.

Once the 31st CES Airmen determined it was safe, the CDDAR team got to work.

The maintainers used lift bags to prop the aircraft off the ground before manually lowering the left landing gear and installing a safety pin.

“During that process we were able to train all of the CDDAR team members and some additional alternate team members on the lift bag manifold operation and lift bag procedures,” said Johnston.

On the second day of training Airmen worked together to secure the aircraft to a crane before lifting it to a new location.

“This was such a successful collaboration,” said Johnston. “We are looking to make this a regular annual training event [with Spangdahlem].”

