Nomads take the short option in the long summer

With summers in the Florida panhandle hovering around 90 degrees along with direct sunlight and high humidity, Airmen working outside on the flightline can experience up to triple-digit temperature heat while still executing their duties. To help combat the hot weather while also boosting morale, around 300 Airmen here at the 33rd Aircraft Maintenance squadron have been issued a hot-weather short alternative uniform.



“Other units in hot weather locations were pursuing the shorts options for their flight line maintainers,” said Maj. Josephine Beacham, 33rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander. “It is a good alternative for the hot weather environment we experience during the summer timeframe.”



After 96th Test Wing counterparts at Eglin Air Force Base began pursuing the alternative, the 33rd AMXS followed suit, seeing the change as a good way to boost maintenance airmen’s quality of life. That, along with suggestions coming directly from the Airmen on the line, led 33rd Fighter Wing to approve the shorts alternative.



“I feel that shorts are an important option that helps keep the Airmen cool and more flexible,” said Staff Sgt. Denver T. Thetford, a 33rd FW F-35A Lightning II dedicated Crew Chief. “I believe that I can perform my job better than in the normal Operational Camouflage Pattern uniform.”



Airmen at the 33rd Aircraft Maintenance squadron are authorized to wear the shorts from June through September, with the ability of group and wing leadership to request extended dates based on current weather conditions.



The new uniform items were only issued to flight line workers as they are the primary Airmen experiencing the weather conditions on an extended basis. The shorts option is by no means mandatory, but the option gives Airmen more ability to control their work environment while improving their ability to execute the mission.



“I feel they help Airmen with their performances because not only does our morale go up with the ability to wear the shorts, but it allows personnel to be cooler and more comfortable when working on hot or muggy days,” said Senior Airman Kenneth Baker, a 33rd FW F-35A Lightning II dedicated crew chief.



Along with the shorts, Airmen on the flightline are still required to wear the rest of their standard equipment with the change having no impact on launch procedures or required equipment needed on the line.



The idea for shorts on the flightline originated at the 95th Aircraft Maintenance Unit from Tyndall Air Force Base while deployed to Al Dhafra Air Base in southwest Asia. The Aircraft Maintenance Unit there was permitted to wear shorts while they were deployed and upon return, the unit reached out for local guidance authorizing the shorts to integrate them at the home station.



With the move officially approved, maintenance units across the Air Force began following suit, putting the needs of their Airmen first in order to improve their work environment and furthermore, the mission.



“It allows them to focus more on the task and not the discomfort of being hot,” said Beacham. “I think from a mental or moral perspective it makes them feel better, and happier since their physical comfort level has increased.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2020 Date Posted: 09.01.2020 18:16 Story ID: 377267 Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE , FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nomads take the short option in the long summer, by A1C Amber Litteral, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.