Oklahoma and North Texas Navy Recruiters Transform to New Recruiting Model

Courtesy Photo | Cmdr. Dan Boutros, commanding officer of Navy Recruiting District (NRD) Dallas cuts a...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Cmdr. Dan Boutros, commanding officer of Navy Recruiting District (NRD) Dallas cuts a ceremonial red ribbon to formally recognize NRD Dallas’ transformation to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Red River. NTAG Red River encompasses 150,000 square miles that includes North Texas and Oklahoma. Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, two Navy Recruiting Regions, 26 Navy Recruiting Districts and Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 815 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by MC1 Grant P. Ammon). see less | View Image Page

Sailors assigned to Navy Recruiting District (NRD) Dallas gathered to formally recognize the command’s transformation from a traditional Navy Recruiting District to a Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) during a ceremony held at the command’s headquarters, Sept. 1.



“NRD Dallas transformed into NTAG Red River as part of a Commander, Navy Recruiting Command (CNRC) initiative to move Navy recruiting into a more efficient and effective recruiting model,” said Cmdr. Dan Boutros, commanding officer of NTAG Red River. “It mirrors successful recruiting models used in the private sector, and combines them with historically effective military recruiting methods.”



Improved efficiency in the NTAG model can be found in the alignment of individual recruiters’ personal strengths with specialized positions within the recruitment process. The entire process is founded upon three pillars, and positions available to recruiters include Talent Scouts, Accessors, and Onboarders.



“The NTAG model of recruiting pairs each recruiter with a specific role based on their individual strengths,” said Boutros. “Some Sailors are great public speakers, while others are more introverted and detail oriented. Also, the idea of a team of recruiters working with each applicant/Future Sailor, allows for burden-sharing.”



Each position within the process will have a unique role within an applicant’s process of joining the Navy, and under the new construct, newly assigned recruiters will start as Talent Scouts, and have the potential to move to Onboarding or Accessing as their strengths become evident.



Although every district within the CNRC enterprise is expected to make the transformation to the NTAG model by the year’s end, the timing of NTAG Red River’s shift presented unique challenges to the process.



“As with any change, there was some resistance,” said Boutros. “One significant challenge is that we are executing this transformation during the COVID-19 Pandemic, which is an unprecedented time for the recruiting enterprise.



Additionally, our transformation comes at the end of the Navy’s fiscal year (FY). These last two months of the FY typically have the highest recruiting goals as the Navy makes a hard push to meet its end-of-year obligation, said Boutros.



To overcome the challenges presented by the current pandemic, and to simultaneously meet monthly mission requirements while transforming to a new recruiting model, the Sailors assigned to the command were required to demonstrate resourcefulness and determination to make the effort complete.



“The Sailors of NTAG Red River, however, are extremely talented, resilient, and resourceful,” said Boutros. “They continue to find innovative ways to accomplish our mission despite the many obstacles. They are the real life-blood of this command and this transformation, which would not have been possible without their dedication, trust, and buy-in.”



Improving the model of recruitment will help to improve efficiency in the process, but according to Boutros, the people serving within the newly transformed command will be at the center of the success of the NTAG’s recruiting efforts.



“The future of NTAG Red River is a bright one because our Sailors and civilian employees share a common vision - to build a strong Navy,” said Boutros. “To that end, they truly care about the people they enlist and commission. Their work is done with integrity, skill, and resolve, and they carry a mindset of excellence that is cemented into the foundation of our new command.”



According to Master Chief Navy Counselor Ryan Monahan, Chief Recruiter of NTAG Red River, improving the process will serve to make a team of great recruiters even better.



“Whether it’s under the legacy model of recruiting, or the new NTAG model, the recruiters serving here will continue to excel at the mission of manning the Navy’s fleet,” said Monahan. “Our team has repeatedly demonstrated that we’re some of the best recruiters in the Nation. Now with the newly improved model of recruiting, we stand ready to continue to man the fleet with some of the best and brightest talent the country has to offer.”



NTAG Red River encompasses 150,000 square miles that includes North Texas and Oklahoma. Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, two Navy Recruiting Regions, 26 Navy Recruiting Districts and Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 815 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.