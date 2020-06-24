Travis fitness center reopens with new scheduling system

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. – Active-duty military members can resume working out at the gym through a reservation with the Travis Fitness Center’s new scheduling system at Travis Air Force Base.



The Travis AFB fitness center closed on March 15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but has reopened with regulations set in place by the 60th Aerospace Medicine Squadron’s public health flight. Twenty-four hour access will not be available until regulations or policies set by public health are changed or re-evaluated.



The regulations now require gym patrons to wear gym clothes that cover their body an equal amount or more than the Air Force regulation gym clothes, and they must bring a face mask, a water bottle, and a towel that is no smaller than 16 by 20 inches.



In addition to the new item requirements, the Travis Fitness Center used squadron innovation funds to develop and procure a new scheduling system that would limit the amount of people in the gym, at any given time, in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.



“All gyms needed to put a system in place to help regulate how many people were working out at a time and the scheduling system turned out to be perfect for the job,” said Tanya McCormick, 60th Force Support Squadron fitness and sport center manager.



McCormick reached out to the Phoenix Spark Innovation Cell at Travis AFB in an effort to fund the new system.



“Tanya called us and requested funding to help develop a program that would enable Travis AFB to open the fitness center sooner than previously announced,” said Senior Master Sgt. Phil Edwards, Phoenix Spark superintendent. “In less than two weeks, we were able to get approval from our leadership and Col. Jeffrey Nelson, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, and finish funding the system.”



The fitness center is open from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. with hour-long appointment times. In the scheduling system, active-duty members can sign up for a date and time and then receive a confirmation notification.



“This is a very simple and easy to understand system to use,” said McCormick. “If you don’t lock in your spot, you won’t be tracked in the system, and if all the spots fill up, you will not be permitted to enter the gym at that time.”



Signs featuring the new regulations are displayed inside the gym to inform patrons about what they can and can’t do during their reserved time.



“I really appreciate that the gym has opened back up, even with all the restrictions,” said Airman 1st Class Anthony Herrera, 60th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron C-5M Super Galaxy crew chief. “I actually think it’s smart that they started using this system; if gyms started operating like before [the pandemic] that could increase the possibilities of spreading COVID-19.”



Herrera said, while the gyms were closed, he worked out at home, but it wasn’t the same without all of the proper equipment.



“For the past five months I haven’t been able to go to the gym, so finally being able to go back is great,” Herrera said. “Even with all the barriers and signs, I don’t feel restricted at all; I’m able to come in and get what I want out of my workout all the same.”



After each hour-long session, the fitness center team cleans and sanitizes all of the gym equipment prior to the next session. Theywipe it down with two different cleaning solutions to ensure proper sterilization.



“This system is here to stay until we are given the authorization by public health to go back to normal operations,” said McCormick. “Even with the extra precautions we have in place, we strive to maintain our supplies and cleanliness to ensure those who signed up and come by have a safe environment to exercise.”



To schedule a reservation visit: http://travisfc.technicate.com/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2020 Date Posted: 09.01.2020 16:00 Story ID: 377255 Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Travis fitness center reopens with new scheduling system, by A1C Cameron Otte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.