California National Guard prepares to go green

Imagine a 238,000 square-foot building with some of the most advanced sustainable features available including, for starters, a 2-megawatt solar panel array covering 700 parking spaces. Shaded parking, anyone?



It gets better. The solar panels, a small-scale production power plant, generate enough energy to both heat and cool the entire main building. It will also produce the energy for interior lighting during the day, with Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD) only providing the energy at night or when the solar panels aren’t producing energy.



Welcome to the soon-to-be-completed California Military Department’s Consolidated Headquarters Complex.



The complex is on track to use zero, that’s right… zero net energy, and will produce as much energy from its solar energy system as it uses.



“In pursuit of our zero net energy program, we have a modern energy efficient radiant heating and cooling hydronics system,” said Col. Ed Landrith, Branch Chief for Construction and Engineering Services. “Part of that is that the floors are concrete slabs that have tubes running through them that can run either hot water or cold water so that we maintain a comfortable temperature throughout the building.”



Simply put, during the summer when cold water runs through the tubes, the concrete will be cool to the touch. In winter, when warm water runs through the tubes, the concrete will actually be warm to the touch.



“It’s super energy efficient and keeps the building in kind of a middle range and you don’t have to do as much with forced air conditioning or heating which is very expensive and very inefficient,” said Landrith.



In addition to all of the functions and personnel currently located in the existing headquarters building, the Military Department’s United States Property and Fiscal Office (USPFO), State Aviation Office (SAO), Headquarters Army National Guard, the State Property Office and the Environmental Branch will also relocate to the new Consolidated Headquarters Complex next summer. The existing 110,000 square-foot building isn’t able to accommodate all of the additional personnel.



Safety and force protection also played a part in the decision to build a new headquarters. The current building doesn’t meet military antiterrorism force protection standards. The new facility is being built to meet all of the current standards including a perimeter fence, an identification check point and is structurally stronger.



If this all sounds good, there’s more. The new facility, which also boasts energy efficient windows and modern insulation, is being built to California’s sustainable construction standards. CALGreen is California’s statewide “green” building code requiring new buildings to reduce negative environmental impact, use sustainable construction practices in planning and design, and comply with energy efficiency standards regulated by the California Energy Commission.



Not only that, but the new Consolidated Headquarters Complex, located in Rancho Cordova not far from the current headquarters, is also on track to achieve the LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) gold standard certificate.



The new facility will feature one main entry point, two elevators as opposed to one currently, a media briefing room, an indoor theater and an outdoor amphitheater. The entire cost of the project, from acquisition to construction, is $155 million, which includes the cost of the land, the engineering work and construction.



The finished complex will consist of four buildings: the main headquarters, the Emergency Operations Center, an access control point and a warehouse. With a highly anticipated completion date expected during the summer of 2021, the project is now 60% complete.