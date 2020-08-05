Nurse, Medical Technician Week: Top trauma nurse showcases excellence of Travis medical professionals

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. – It’s the beginning of her 12-hour shift. She springs into action, throws on scrubs, slips on rubber gloves, ties up flat-soled shoes and puts on a face mask.



Now, U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Mariah Pruett, a clinical nurse assigned to the 60th Medical Operations Squadron here, is ready to provide her patients with the care they need, something she has done for several years.



“My nursing career started when I attended Valdosta University, in Valdosta, Georgia,” said Pruett, who later joined the Air Force in February 2018. “While I was there, I participated in a traumatology summer program and worked as an intern abroad. I joined the Air Force because I wanted to contribute to the progression of global medicine, and help more people than I could before.”



Pruett is an exemplary nurse, who recently earned the 2020 Distinguished Trauma Certified Registered Nurse award from the Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing, which recognizes only one, top trauma nurse a year, said Maj. Michael Galante, emergency services director, 60th MDOS. However, she is just one example of the excellent nurses and medical technicians who work here at David Grant USAF Medical Center.



May 6-12 is National Nurse and Medical Technician Week, a week that celebrates nurses, like Pruett, and medical technicians, honoring them for the lifesaving work they perform every day.



“Our nurses and medical technicians work together on nearly every patient interaction,” Galante said. “Technicians function as ‘nurse extenders’ in many cases, performing bedside treatments and functions that free the nurses up to practice at the top of their license.



“Medicine is very much a team sport. Therefore, nurses and medical technicians maintain a fluid workflow between each other. They work in a way that both compliments and extends nursing care and function beyond what either could do alone.”



That's why there is a nationally observed week dedicated to honoring such medical professionals.



“This week highlights and honors the many different areas of healthcare that nursing impacts” Galante said. “Unfortunately, because of COVID-19, there has been a change in plans for this year’s observance.”



Many events that had been months in planning were placed on hold at the last minute, Galante said.



“Due to physical distancing, bringing the staff together to celebrate required some innovative thinking,” he said. “Our unit is providing meals and gratitude gifts for our hardworking staff.”



Despite the challenges COVID-19 brings, Pruett, who according to her DTCRN award citation, designed a mentorship program that increased the trauma certified registered nurse certification rate in the 60th Medical Group by 200%, maintains a positive outlook and is focused on becoming an even better nurse.



“Being a nurse in the world’s greatest Air Force is a blessing with endless opportunities,” she said. “Any goal is attainable with hard work and determination.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.08.2020 Date Posted: 09.01.2020 15:31 Story ID: 377251 Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nurse, Medical Technician Week: Top trauma nurse showcases excellence of Travis medical professionals, by A1C Cameron Otte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.