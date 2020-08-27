NEPMU-2 provides fleet essential tools and training in the fight against COVID-19

In support of COVID-19 response, Navy Environmental and Preventive Medicine Unit TWO (NEPMU-2) was deployed to Naples and Sigonella, Italy, and Rota, Spain, March 13.



To help provide COVID-19 testing capabilities to forces outside of the contiguous United States (OCONUS), NEPMU-2 subject matter experts (SMEs) delivered COVID-19 diagnostic testing equipment as well as specimen collection and processing training.



The following week, NEPMU-2 prepared to support both the USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) and USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) missions. NEPMU-2 sent a biochemist to the USNS Mercy, augmenting a West Coast Forward Deployable Preventive Medicine Unit in support to the city of Los Angeles, California, and sent a microbiologist, environmental health officer, medical laboratory technician and three preventive medicine technicians for the deployment of the USNS Comfort to New York City. Both teams were equipped with COVID-19 diagnostic testing capabilities.



“We at the NEPMUs serve the public health needs of the Navy with a variety of skillsets and expertise,” said Cmdr. Steven Schutt, Officer in Charge, NEPMU-2. “I couldn’t be more proud of the work that has been done and the contributions that have been made by the staff here at NEPMU-2 in response to COVID-19.”



NEPMU-2’s early support was essential to ships, which are particularly challenging because they do not easily permit social distancing, allow for alternative work locations, or have dedicated isolation rooms. Moreover, infections causing only mild symptoms can cause loss of workdays that may multiply exponentially per each infected sailor.



“This pandemic has had an unprecedented and almost unimaginable impact on the work and home lives of our Sailors, Marines, and civilian personnel. It has had nearly as much impact on our operational forces. It has been a tremendous honor to serve at NEPMU-2 during this time, as many of our Sailors have responded around the globe at a moment’s notice, and many work round-the-clock alongside our Navy Medicine brothers and sisters to keep our Navy, Marine Corps, and Joint team safe. I know that this unit, and our sister NEPMUs, will continue to do everything humanly possible to support our Fleet, FMF, MTFs, and Installations, and keep them safe and ready in the face of this unprecedented challenge,” said Cmdr. John Owings, Assistant Officer in Charge, NEPMU-2.



NEPMU-2 SMEs have also been sent to Naval Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Great Lakes, NMTRC Jacksonville, NMTRC Quantico, as well as NMRTC Portsmouth, to provide direct support and guidance to the NMRTCs and the regional Naval Branch Health Clinics under their purview. SMEs assisted with outbreak investigations, aggressive contact tracing, and advised on mitigation measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. NEPMU-2 also supported Military Sealift Command’s disinfection capabilities as well as provided COVID-19 diagnostic test training and ventilation surveys.



Since March, NEPMU-2 has responded to more than 10 COVID-19 specific missions. Also, NEPMU-2 SMEs provided just-in-time COVID-19 diagnostic test training certifications to over 19 ships and units to prepare the entire area of responsibility with essential diagnostic capabilities in the fight against COVID-19.

